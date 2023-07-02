QNB is a major partner of WE RUN DOHA

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, participated as the main sponsor of the WE RUN DOHA race, the first running race organized by the Paris Saint-Germain Club in Doha.

QNB’s sponsorship of this event comes within the framework of its keenness to support Qatar’s position as a leading destination for hosting local and international tournaments and in implementation of its strategy in the field of social responsibility that encourages everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The 5-kilometer race was held with the participation of runners aged 18 years and over at the running track at 21 High Street, Katara. This unique event provided an exclusive opportunity for the first-place winners (runners and women) to win a wonderful trip to Paris to attend a Paris Saint-Germain match next season. In the VIP lounge at the Princes Park Stadium.

While the silver and bronze medal winners received vouchers to purchase from the Paris Saint-Germain store in Villaggio Mall.

WE RUN DOHA is an extension of the WE RUN PARIS race, which is scheduled to take place on July 2, 2023, as the club’s vision is to start the experience of runners in major cities around the world (Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Singapore and Tokyo) so that Doha becomes the first capital host this extraordinary event.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Mrs. Heba Ali Al-Tamimi, Senior Vice President of Communications at QNB Group, said: “We are pleased to sponsor this sporting event, which will start from Qatar towards the world, confirming Doha’s position as the capital of global sports. Our participation in this event, the first of its kind in Qatar, is an occasion to confirm our long-standing partnership with the Parisian club and our continuous support for all sporting events organized by the country.”

This sponsorship reflects what our brand shares with WE RUN DOHA of leadership values ​​and global aspiration, and we hope that our customers and employees participating in this race will have an unforgettable experience.”

QNB Group is currently ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa. The group is present through its branches and subsidiaries in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world, as it provides the latest banking services and products to its customers. The group has more than 28,000 employees across 900 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network of more than 4,800 ATMs.