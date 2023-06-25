QNB organizes the “Sustainable Arts Summer Camp”

QNB Group is organizing the “Sustainable Arts Summer Camp” at KidZania Doha, a leading city in the field of educational entertainment, until August 25.

The organization of this summer camp for children between the ages of 4-14 comes as part of the bank’s initiatives designed to engage children from an early age in environmentally friendly practices and raise their awareness of the importance of sustainability, in line with the bank’s strategy for sustainability and social responsibility.

This program provides participants with a platform to unleash their creativity, hone their artistic skills, and gain educational knowledge and interactive skills through a range of fun activities.

During the camp, the Social Responsibility team will provide weekly lectures to teach the participating children the skill of money management, determine priorities and needs, and explain the basic principles about saving, spending and giving to help them acquire healthy financial habits, in easy ways and simple language appropriate for their age.

Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a competition to create and design an eco-friendly piggy bank using recycled materials. The bank will choose one winner every week after evaluating the entries based on the criteria of innovation and creativity in the production of designs.

Mr. Abdullah Mohamed Arbaby, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at QNB Group, said: “Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. QNB is pleased to be a part of this fun event and contribute to enhancing communication between children towards a sustainable future for all. Giving children an opportunity to design a model piggy bank of their own, inspired by recycled materials, contributes to building their awareness of the importance of preserving the environment. We also hope to develop the knowledge of all participants on how to deal with money to help them acquire skills to successfully face challenges.”