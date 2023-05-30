QNB receives prestigious awards for banking excellence

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has won three prestigious awards as part of the “Banking Excellence Awards in the Middle East and North Africa 2023” presented by MEED magazine, in recognition of its leadership in providing the latest banking services and digital solutions to its customers.

The bank won the “Best Mobile Banking Application” award, the “Most Innovative Payment Services” award, and the “Excellence in Product Marketing” award, which came as a new testament to its success in improving the banking experience of its customers through the continuous development of its services and products and keeping abreast of the latest technological and digital developments, in line with With its digital transformation strategy and consolidation of its position as a leading banking institution in the region.

The QNB Mobile Banking application combines simplicity, ease of use and strong security features, making it the digital channel of choice for customers to complete all their banking and financial transactions from anywhere in the world around the clock.

Mr. Adel Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at QNB Group, said: “We are pleased to receive this prestigious award in recognition of the bank’s efforts in developing the digital experience to meet the changing needs of our customers and keep pace with the rapid pace of developments.

He added that QNB continues to invest in technology and innovation to provide an innovative and unique banking experience, thus strengthening the bank’s position as a leading institution in the field of digital banking services in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The “Banking Excellence Awards in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2023” presented by MEED magazine, in partnership with Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, issued by Global Data Financial Services, honor financial institutions that provide the best innovative banking and financial services and distinctive customer experiences.

QNB Group is currently ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa region.

It is present through its branches and subsidiaries in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world, providing the latest banking services and products to its customers. The group has more than 29,000 employees across 900 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network of more than 4,800 ATMs.