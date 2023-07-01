QNB receives prestigious awards for sustainable financing

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, received three prestigious awards from Global Finance magazine at the 2023 Sustainable Finance Awards ceremony that was recently held in London.

QNB won the “Leadership in Green Bonds Across the Middle East” award, the “Leadership in financing sustainable projects across the Middle East” award, and the “Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Qatar” award.

This is the third year in a row that QNB has been honored with these awards, as the bank has won 9 international awards for financing and sustainable financing so far. The Bank’s acquisition of this award reflects the Group’s keenness to enhance its sustainability strategy and redouble its efforts in raising awareness in the community to highlight its sustainability initiatives, which are complemented by the Sustainable Products and Sustainable Finance Framework (SFPF) that was recently published by the Bank.

It should also be noted that the continuous implementation of the Group’s sustainability framework has contributed to the Bank obtaining leading ESG ratings in the region from international rating agencies, underscoring its objective of promoting prosperity and sustainable growth across the markets in which it operates.

The Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards highlight global, regional and country leadership in sustainable finance, as well as efforts made by banks to mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

QNB Group is currently ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa region.

It is present through its branches and subsidiaries in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world, providing the latest banking services and products to its customers. The group has more than 29,000 employees across 900 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network of more than 4,800 ATMs.