QNB signs an exclusive agreement with Printemps

As part of its keenness to enrich the lifestyle of its customers and meet their aspirations, QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, signed an exclusive agreement with Printemps, the largest luxury department store in the Middle East and the company’s first store outside France.

Under the agreement, QNB First members will enjoy exclusive privileges and specialized services when shopping from the largest international brands of the most famous designers for about 600 brands, including 200 brands displayed exclusively in the store, in addition to luxury entertainment experiences, and the ability to celebrate their special occasions.

QNB customers can also redeem Life Rewards points and enjoy promotional discounts when shopping at the popular store, which offers a great variety of international fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

This agreement comes within the framework of the bank’s keenness to improve the banking experience of its customers and reach them to new horizons with exceptional benefits that suit their lifestyle, while enhancing its brand association with luxury and sophistication through advertising campaigns that will be displayed in the store.

Mr. Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking for QNB Group, said: “This agreement strengthens our partnership with the prestigious French store and reflects our dedication to elevating the experience of our customers who crave luxury experiences and reach them to new heights, which reflects our common values ​​and aspirations.

He added, “We are always pleased to provide what is exceptional to our customers and provide them with an unparalleled banking experience in the ancient French store, Printemps, which elevates the concept of luxury shopping and family entertainment.”

For his part, Mr. Victor Agha, Chairman of Printemps Doha, said: We are very pleased to announce this exceptional partnership with QNB Group. Among our goals and continuous plans to provide the latest ways and means to satisfy the customer, a dedicated QNB lounge will be opened to complete all banking transactions in line with customers’ needs. The opening of this lounge will enhance the shopping experience for QNB First members and provide the best services and products. The partnership between Printemps and QNB Group aspires to provide a distinctive and different shopping destination by combining the provision of the best products in addition to an exceptional banking experience, which in turn creates a new criterion for success by which we measure the level of satisfaction of our customers.

Designed as an architectural masterpiece, Printemps spans over 40,000 square metres, making it the chain’s second largest store after its flagship store on Avenue Haussmann in Paris. It offers a carefully selected assortment of fashion, jewelry, lifestyle, beauty and home décor, in addition to the presence of 14 international restaurants and cafes to provide an exclusive experience and luxurious flavors that make it the ideal destination for a unique shopping experience.

QNB Group is currently ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa.

It is present, through its branches and subsidiaries, in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world, as it provides the latest banking services and products to its customers. The group has more than 28,000 employees across 900 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network of more than 4,800 ATMs.