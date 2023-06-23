QNB wins the “Best Bank in Qatar” award

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been named “Best Bank in Qatar” in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023, in recognition of the bank’s significant achievements.

This award is an acknowledgment of the Group’s outstanding performance and its continuous efforts to provide its customers with the best banking products and services through a seamless and convenient experience. The award is also a testament to the success of the operating model of the group, which is achieving strong growth thanks to its focus on customer experience in the local and international markets by enhancing retail and corporate banking services and products across its international network.

This achievement also reflects the innovation approach adopted by the Group and its leading position in the banking sector in the State of Qatar, represented by its financial strength, high ratings, and diversification of its portfolio.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the most prestigious international awards for banking excellence, as the selection process for the winner of the “Best Bank” award depends on a wide range of qualitative and quantitative criteria such as business volume, innovation, leadership, credit ratings, asset quality, profits, efficiency ratios and key performance indicators.

QNB Group, through its subsidiaries and associates, is present in more than 28 countries across three continents around the world in more than 900 branches and representative offices, with a workforce of 29,000 employees and an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.