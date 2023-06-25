“Rail Rail” receives a group of employees of the Shafallah Center

Qatar Railways Company “Rail” received a group of employees of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, who paid a field visit to the Doha metro network.

The visit aimed to acquaint the employees of the center with the efforts of “Rail” in terms of providing an easy and comfortable transportation experience for customers with disabilities, in addition to introducing them to the services and equipment it provides to them in order to facilitate their transportation between various destinations.

The Doha Metro network has equipment according to the latest in the world to provide an easy transportation experience for passengers with disabilities, as the stations and trains include special equipment and trained staff to always provide assistance. Users with disabilities can also make prior arrangements to request assistance from staff at stations by calling the Customer Service Center 105.

Doha Metro stations also include prominent ground paths to guide passengers with visual impairments from the station entrances to the trains, as well as identifying areas that they should pay attention to and help them determine their path.

Also in the context, Qatar Railways Company (Rail), in cooperation with the Al-Noor Center for the Blind, launched last week the Al-Noor Center guide for the Doha metro network, on the sidelines of the 32nd Doha International Book Fair, as part of the company’s efforts to contribute to providing all means of support and assistance to people. People with visual disabilities, and facilitating their movement through the metro network.

The guide uses Braille to inform blind and visually impaired persons about the details of the metro network and facilities

And instructions and steps for moving by metro.