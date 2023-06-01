Re-election of the Executive Office of Qatar Chamber for the seventh session 2023

Today, the Executive Office of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, which includes the Chairman, and his first and second vice presidents, was re-elected. His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani won the chairmanship of the Board of Directors by acclamation, and Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Tawar Al Kuwari won the position of First Deputy and Mr. Rashid bin Hamad bin Hazaa bin Hamad Al-Athba as Second Deputy.

This took place during the first meeting of the elected members of the Board of Directors, which was held at the invitation of Mr. Mohamed Hassan Al-Maliki, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors’ Election Committee, for the seventh session 2023-2028, to elect the Executive Office.

The Chamber’s elections were held last week, during the second General Assembly meeting, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and resulted in the victory of 17 members out of 25 candidates in 8 sectors.

And it decided in 5 sectors out of the eight sectors that make up the Chamber’s Board of Directors by acclamation, and they are as follows: in the insurance sector, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, and in the banking sector, Mr. Rashid bin Nasser Saree Al Kaabi, and in the services sector, Ms. Ibtihaj Mohammed Ahmed Al-Ahmadani, and in the tourism sector, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Thani, and in the agricultural sector, Mr. Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Tawar Al-Kuwari.

While the voting process took place in the trade, industry and contracting sectors, where the winners in the trade sector were: Muhammad Mahdi Ajian Al Ahbabi, Rashid bin Hamad bin Hazaa bin Hamad Al-Athbah, Khalid Klefikh Khalid Al-Hajri, Muhammad Jawhar Saeed Muhammad Al-Muhammad, and Abdul Rahman Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Ghani Al Abdul Ghani.

As for the industrial sector, the winners were: Abdullah Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al-Emadi, Abdul Rahman Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Ansari, and Fahd Muhammad Fahd Buzwair, while the winners in the contracting sector were: Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Ali Al-Obaidli, Nasser Suleiman Haidar Al-Haidar, Shaheen Muhammad Lahdan Al-Muhannadi, and Ali Abdul Al-Latif Al-Musnad.