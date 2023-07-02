Receiving 96 thousand containers and 197 ships in June

Mwani Qatar achieved a remarkable performance last June, as Hamad Port, Al Ruwais Port, and the old Doha Port received 197 ships, and 95,963 TEUs were also received. With a growth of 1% compared to last May. General and bulk goods amounted to 21,688 tons, and the number of vehicles and equipment reached 7,543 units, with a growth of 21%. The number of livestock reached 23,732 heads, and building and construction materials amounted to 41,140 tons.

Mwani Qatar confirmed that enhancing the safety of maritime navigation and ensuring the safe passage of all ships in Qatari waters is a top priority, as it is constantly working to manage and maintain all navigational aids deployed along the coasts of Qatar and the various waterways.

Mwani Qatar is responsible for managing the ports and marine transport terminals in the State of Qatar. In addition, the provider of port services and integrated logistics services in Qatar plays another pivotal role.

In addition to managing berths, dry ports and container terminals, Mwani Qatar provides marine guidance services, towing and mooring of ships, managing navigational aids, in addition to shipping, unloading, handling and storage of goods. It is also involved in the development of sea ports and related services in accordance with global standards.

Mwani Qatar is responsible for managing Hamad Port and Ruwais Port, which are two commercial ports, in addition to developing Doha Port, which has become a port for cruise ships. Mwani Qatar, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, works closely with stakeholders and partners to secure materials and goods and enhance shipping internally and externally. It is also working to make its ports the preferred entities for all global shipping lines.

Hamad Port

Hamad Port, which is managed by Mwani Qatar under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is classified as one of the largest ports in the Middle East, with a capacity of 7.5 million standard containers annually. .

The project, which cost billions of dollars to develop, not only provides significant capabilities in the form of three container terminals, but also offers a new set of services and capabilities for specific sectors. Besides general cargo, the port handles a variety of different imports including livestock, cars and bulk grains. In addition, it includes a station for coastal security ships and a marine support station. Hamad Port extends over an area of ​​28.5 square kilometers and includes a general cargo terminal with a capacity of 1.7 million tons annually and a grain terminal with a capacity of 1 million tons annually, in addition to a car station that accommodates 500,000 cars annually. The first of the three container terminals at the port is currently operating, with a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs per year, which will eventually reach more than 7.5 million TEUs per year. These capabilities will be supported by a network of land, sea and railways to support the port’s transshipment capabilities in the region. Hamad Port has already been able to bring about a qualitative shift in diversifying the Qatari economy and enhancing competitiveness through its role in securing the import and re-export of goods and commodities. Hamad Port secures the oil and gas sector, represented by Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company (Muntajat), exporting a number of its shipments through the port to its final destinations around the world, as the port is responsible for providing loading and unloading services for the company’s containers, including containers loaded with products. So are empty containers. The port also facilitates and develops the support services required for containers.

In addition, Hamad Port is equipped with the latest technologies used in port operation, which are characterized by the highest standards of security and safety, including a uniquely designed control tower with a height of 110 meters, and a customs inspection area for rapid clearance of goods (5,600 containers per day), in addition to a platform For inspection of ships and other multi marine facilities.

As part of the State of Qatar’s plans to promote non-oil exports and encourage the establishment of manufacturing industries, a free zone has been established adjacent to Hamad Port. The port has achieved important achievements at the regional and international levels, in a short period of time. Thanks to its large capabilities, modern facilities and advanced systems, Hamad Port contributes to making Qatar an important logistical center for transshipment in the region, which supports the rise in trade exchange between Qatar and the rest of the world.

General cargo station

The general cargo terminal at Hamad Port is designed to handle all types of non-containerized cargo, regardless of size and other specifications. With a capacity of 1.7 million tons, the general cargo terminal can handle various goods including machinery, steel, dry bulk, building materials, fertilizers and petrochemical products.

The positive momentum of the country’s maritime trade grows stronger every year as Qatar opens new trade routes and diversifies its sources of supply.

Versatile station

The multi-use terminal at Hamad Port includes sub-stations equipped to handle grain, automobile and livestock imports. The grain terminal has the capacity to handle up to 1 million tons of grain, and is distinguished by its availability on self-loading and unloading conveyor belts that pour directly into storage silos. The car terminal, which accommodates vessels with stern and side ramps, has the capacity to receive 500,000 vehicles per year.

The Animal Revolution Station is distinguished by its availability on multi-layered gates that separate the different types of animals from each other.

Central customs inspection area

Hamad Port’s customs inspection area includes modern inspection facilities with automated entry and exit gates, and advanced container scanning technology that significantly reduces the time taken to inspect containers.