Record growth in the volume of trade exchange with France in 2022

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, stressed the depth of the distinguished trade relations between the State of Qatar and France, pointing out that the trade exchange between the two countries doubled two and a half times during the past five years, reaching about 16.5 billion Qatari riyals. in 2022, compared to about 4.9 billion riyals in 2017.

He added that trade exchange achieved a record growth of 165% last year compared to the previous year 2021, in which it achieved a level of 6.2 billion riyals, which makes France an important trading partner for Qatar.

This came during the participation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber in the Gulf Vision Forum, which kicked off in the French capital, Paris, today and will last for two days.

His Excellency pointed out that the Qatari private sector has a distinguished relationship with its French counterpart, and there are continuous meetings through the Qatar Chamber and its French counterpart, as well as through the Arab-French Chamber, as these relations contribute greatly to developing cooperation and facilitating the establishment of investments in the two countries.

He said that the forum, which is being held in its first edition, provides an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation relations and build sustainable partnerships between the Arab Gulf states and the French Republic.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, referred to the strong trade relations between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and France, pointing out that the trade exchange between the two parties reached about $20 billion in 2021, as France is one of the most important countries in the world. Important trading partners for the Arab Gulf states.

A group of companies and institutions from the GCC countries and France are participating in the forum, which is considered the main business platform between the Gulf Arab countries and France. The forum is organized by the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The round table of the conference discussed new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges, while the discussions in the dialogue sessions focused on doing business in the Gulf countries and the successful vision of the global economy, as well as investing in the future of energy security, and building smart cities in the Gulf region. – The leading path for a sustainable future, and other topics such as the growth and potential of the French agri-food sector in the Gulf countries, and the exploration of new trends and the reality of retail through innovative shopping experiences in a competitive environment.