Registration for scholarships inside and outside the country opened on June 4

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the opening of the door for students wishing to enroll in the various scholarship programs for the academic year 2023/2024, by submitting the application online, starting from Sunday, June 4.

The Ministry stated, through its Twitter account, that students can study different programs, namely, the Language Program for Non-English Speakers, the Academic Bridge Program, the Diploma Program, the Bachelor’s Program, and the Postgraduate Program, stressing that incomplete applications will not be considered after the registration door closes. And that registering on the portal and completing the application does not necessarily mean that the scholarship application will be accepted.