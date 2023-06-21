Registration for the She-Next initiative ends June 23

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has invited women-owned businesses in Qatar to register for the She’s Next grant program.

The program offers female entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive a $50,000 grant, enroll in a customized training program, become a member of the exclusive She’s Next club, as well as invaluable opportunities to strengthen their networks and receive advice and mentorship.

In its efforts to further support women in the business world, Visa has partnered with SheTrades, a global initiative of the International Trade Center (a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization). In addition, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Connected Community initiative has joined the She’s Next program, offering all applicants free membership with access to on-demand content and training opportunities, in-person counseling appointments, and discounts on software. Get Amazon Payments and free Amazon Web Services credits.

With the June 23 deadline approaching, the number of applications for registration in Qatar to date has reached 92, while this year the program received 705 applications from the GCC region, which constitutes a fivefold increase compared to the previous year.

Shashank Singh, General Manager, Kuwait and Qatar, Visa, expressed his happiness with the large number of applications, and said in this regard: “We are pleased to see such a strong response from women entrepreneurs to the first edition of the ‘She’s Next’ program in Qatar. This year’s edition of the program is distinguished by the diversity of sectors The presented solutions to real problems, and the large number of applications that reflect a firm commitment to sustainability. This is evidence of the huge amount of talent and potential in our society and the firm determination of women to achieve success in their businesses.”

As part of its ‘She’s Next’ initiative, Visa also unveiled the ‘Women-Owned SME Digitization Index’ for Qatar, which highlights the challenges women-owned businesses face and their progress in light of the digital landscape. According to the index, nearly half (46%) of female entrepreneurs indicated the vital role of self-confidence, while 30% of them said that having strong leadership skills to inspire and motivate others is very important, along with (50%) pointing to the great role of maintaining a positive mindset. in business success.

Visa encourages female entrepreneurs in Qatar to seize this opportunity and apply for the She’s Next grant program. For more information and to apply to the programme, applicants are required to submit a short application form that includes details about their business and its digital presence.