Reorganizing the agency consolidates investor confidence

His Excellency Mr. Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, affirmed that the issuance of Emiri Resolution No. (34) of 2023 to reorganize the Qatar Investment Authority is a valuable opportunity to ensure that the agency’s governance system is in line with international best practices followed by sovereign wealth funds.

His Excellency said that the implementation of the decision would strengthen the position of the Qatar Investment Authority to ensure long-term value for future generations by consolidating investor confidence, enhancing cooperation with international partners and establishing sustainable investment practices.

The CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority added that the Emiri decision confirms the Qatar Investment Authority’s vision, mission, tasks, role and basic responsibilities as a sovereign wealth fund for future generations in the State of Qatar, explaining: “The decision defines the strategic objectives of the Qatar Investment Authority, as well as confirms its commitment to supporting ways of economic diversification and sustainable growth. And long-term prosperity in the country ».

The decision renews the QIA’s commitment to a solid governance system that ensures proper supervision and effective management of the agency’s operations, and is in line with international standards and practices observed by global sovereign wealth funds, which ensures adherence to transparency, accountability and sound financial management.

It is noteworthy that on May 16, Emiri Resolution No. (34) of 2023 was issued to reorganize the Qatar Investment Authority, and this decision replaces Emiri Resolution No. (22) of 2005, according to which the Qatar Investment Authority was established.