Residential projects support the development of old properties

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The real estate market is currently preparing to benefit from scheduled spending related to development projects and infrastructure development.

He added: This, in turn, will be reflected in a significant increase in the activity of the construction sector, whether in buildings, retail real estate or hotels, in addition to greater competition over the delivery of projects, and thus will produce a greater ability to adapt to the future requirements of future housing, commercial and hospitality.

Al-Asmakh’s report believes that awarding bids and contracts related to these projects will lead to developing the performance of Qatari companies by creating more investment and commercial opportunities between them and investors in various sectors, starting from real estate, through services and financing, to retail, tourism and other facilities.

Land prices and transaction values

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said that the values ​​of real estate transactions witnessed a high performance compared to the previous week, according to the data of the latest bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice for the week extending from “June 11 to June 15,” when the number of real estate transactions recorded “89” deals. The report pointed out that the values ​​of real estate transactions amounted to more than 548 million riyals.

The report indicated that the municipalities of Doha and Al-Rayyan maintained great activities in transactions in terms of the number of executed transactions and ranked first and second, respectively. The report indicated that the average number of transactions executed per day amounted to approximately 18 transactions.

In terms of prices per square foot of land, on which deals were executed during the third week of June, the real estate index of the Al-Asmakh company indicated that it witnessed a discrepancy in prices, explaining that the average offer prices per square foot in Mansoura and Bin Dirham amounted to 1,380 riyals. In the Al-Najma area, “1,320” riyals per square foot, and the average price per square foot in Al-Mamoura area stabilized at “385” riyals, and the average price per square foot in the old airport area stabilized at “870” riyals for buildings.

Al-Asmakh’s report indicated that the average price of a square foot in Al-Gharrafa region recorded a price of “375” riyals, and the average price of a square-foot width in Al-Kharaitiyat area recorded “380” riyals, and in Al-Laqta area a price of “300” riyals per square foot.

The report added: The average price of a square foot in the Al Khor region settled at “210” riyals per square foot, and it was recorded in the Al Kheesa region of “295” riyals, and it was recorded in the Umm Salal Muhammad area of ​​“290” riyals, and in the Umm Salal region it was “260” riyals per square foot. square.