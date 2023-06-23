Revitalizing tourism between Doha and Dubai to attract families

Ahmed Al-Marri, Director of International Operations for the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East and North Africa region at the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, affirmed support for tourism cooperation with Qatar during the coming period, which is witnessing visits by a number of joint tourist delegations with the aim of stimulating tourism between the two countries, and stressed in press statements on the sidelines of the launch of the session The 26 “Dubai Summer Surprises” from Doha emphasized the importance of the Qatari market, as 38,000 Qataris visited Dubai, an increase of 62% over the same period last year, from January 1 to April 1 of this year.

He expressed his great happiness with the presence of tourism companies and their interest in what Dubai offers to its visitors from the State of Qatar, in addition to providing the best distinguished activities that suit different tastes and ages.

Increase the number of Qataris

He added that there is a significant increase in the number of Qatari tourists to Dubai, and this prompted us to launch the festival from Doha, in addition to providing many free activities for children, giving them free entry to tourist facilities and hotels, as well as granting them a free entry visa to Dubai if they travel with their families.

He pointed to the participation of 80 entities from the tourism sector, hotels and tourist facilities in the festival, and therefore there is a great diversity because the tourist is always looking for quality and diversity in the services provided to him.

He stressed that the brothers in Qatar have a very great place in our hearts, so we always provide them with the best and variety in the tourism services provided to them, the most prominent of which is the provision of 155 5-star hotels, and therefore there is a great diversity in this field that suits the Qatari family, especially since children enter hotels for free. With giving them discounts on some hotel facilities, and this is all in order to encourage family tourism, so we welcome our Qatari brothers in Dubai.

He added, “We seek to consolidate the fruitful relations between the two countries, in addition to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global center for entertainment and trade, and one of the safest destinations around the world.”

18 festivals covering 200 days

In turn, Suhaila Ghobash, Executive Director of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation at the Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises” includes 18 festivals covering more than 200 days in the schedule of events, including specialized festivals such as the Food Festival, especially since Dubai Summer Surprises focuses on entertainment, shopping and vacation. family summer.

She added: We are trying to create fun for families during the summer period, and in the heart of them are Qatari families, especially since we have many tourism components that suit all ages, whether in terms of infrastructure, hotels, restaurants, and various tourist facilities, in addition to the entertainment sector, parks and shopping areas, in addition to the safety that Dubai is witnessing, daily raffles and reasonable prices. The distinctive and therefore the visitor to Dubai live an integrated tourism experience.

Ghobash expressed her happiness at the return of “Dubai Summer Surprises” again. As it is considered one of the most prominent events in the summer season for more than two decades, and it has contributed to revitalizing the markets and the retail sector, as well as providing exceptional experiences for visitors to enjoy spending times that make long-lasting memories.

She said: Dubai was crowned the best global destination for the second year in a row, according to the results of the Travelers’ Choice Awards 2023 issued by the famous “Trip Advisor” platform. This reinforces the emirate’s position as one of the best summer entertainment destinations in the world.

The 26th session of “Dubai Summer Surprises” will start from June 29 to September 3, 2023 under the umbrella of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation. It is considered one of the most attractive events for visitors, with its various exciting experiences, amazing entertainment offers for all family members, huge discounts and unmissable shopping offers, as well as various hotel accommodation packages to suit everyone, and the best dining experiences for all gourmets.

Promotional initiatives and campaigns

Dubai is keen to launch many promotional campaigns and initiatives to attract visitors, especially from the sister country of Qatar. It is one of the most important markets for tourism in Dubai. The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai organized a promotional campaign in Qatar on June 15, 2023; This great event, full of many amazing activities, was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Doha, in the presence of a group of owners and employees of tourism companies, and the participation of representatives of the press and media.

A unique stay for a more special holiday

Dubai offers the highest levels of hospitality and luxury, with the best accommodation packages during the “Dubai Summer Surprises” at the most luxurious hotels and resorts. Dubai’s young visitors have a special place. Where they can enjoy a privileged stay for free with the most delicious meals through free children’s offers within a group of the most luxurious resorts, beach hotels and modern hotels in the heart of the city, including international hotel chains and boutique hotels such as “Atlantis, The Palm”, “The Address Sky View” and the “Address Sky View” hotel. Indigo Dubai Downtown.

Unlimited entertainment

“Dubai Summer Surprises” returns this year with amazing opening concerts to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with the giants of art in the Middle East, the star “Hussein Al Jasmi” and the star “Kazem El Saher” in a live concert inside the “Coca-Cola Arena” Dubai on July 1, followed by the concert of the Arab artist The star “Mohamed Abdo” on July 2. This 26th session is characterized by various colors of entertainment, so that visitors to the city can enjoy summer holidays full of exceptional experiences, family events, and interesting activities in the most prominent destinations, landmarks, and most famous tourist attractions.

Come on, don’t miss Dubai’s favorite character, Modhesh, and his girlfriend, Dana, for wonderful adventures inside one of the largest entertainment and educational destinations in the region. Modhesh World will be open from June 26 to August 27. As for movie lovers, they can enjoy watching the “Movie Magic” show at “Reel Cinemas”, which offers innovative cinematic experiences and fun live shows. For music lovers, they can enjoy visiting the Beat the Heat festival. Where he returns again in his second year to present a large group of local and international artistic talents.