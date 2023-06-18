Rewarding opportunities for real estate financing in the United Kingdom

Masraf Al Rayan announced the success of the event it organized for its clients’ investors under the title “Emerging Trends in Real Estate in the United Kingdom” at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The event, which was held in cooperation with Al Rayan Bank – UK, a subsidiary of Masraf Al Rayan – Qatar, reflected the bank’s commitment to providing valuable information and investment opportunities to its discerning clients. The purpose of these periodic sessions, organized by Masraf Al Rayan, is to provide clients with comprehensive insights into emerging trends in various economic sectors, both locally and internationally.

The last session focused on Al Rayan Bank’s experience in the real estate sector in the United Kingdom, and reviewing the current market situation while highlighting profitable investment opportunities.

Mrs. Rana Al-Asaad, General Manager of Retail Banking and Private Banking Services at Masraf Al Rayan – Qatar, said: “We spare no effort in providing our customers with the necessary information and developments in all economic sectors, and this event is part of our commitment.” She added: “By cooperating with Al Rayan Bank in the UK, we aim to empower our clients with the knowledge and experience necessary to make meaningful investment decisions.”

For his part, Maysam Fadl, Commercial Director of Al Rayan Bank in the United Kingdom, said: “As the successful Islamic bank in the United Kingdom, our ambition is to be the most trusted and Sharia-compliant bank, providing pioneering real estate and commercial financing. Our main focus is on real estate in the United Kingdom, knowing that we have been able over the years to build and enhance our reputation that exceeds the expectations of customers, and the evidence of this achievement is the growth in our real estate portfolio.”

It should be noted that in addition to providing distinguished services, Masraf Al Rayan realizes the importance of providing valuable information to its customers, as it knows very well that making pivotal decisions is extremely important in today’s dynamic and complex financial landscape. Therefore, Masraf Al Rayan strives to provide its clients with relevant and timely information that can help them research the market, make viable investment choices, and achieve their financial goals. Through its dedication to providing exceptional services and providing valuable information, Masraf Al Rayan enhances its reputation as a reliable and financial institution, and is positioned as a leading Islamic bank that works as a partner in the financial decisions of its customers, whether in Qatar or abroad, as it always strives to achieve excellence and put customer satisfaction at the forefront of its operations.