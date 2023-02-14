International
Rift inside Dubai royal family?
On October 11, 2022, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report along with video statement of Zeynab Javadli, wife of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, equestrian, businessman and a former Olympian sport shooter.
Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns international award-winning horses and a UAE football club. Sheikh Saeed is the son of Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Emir (Ruler) of Dubai, his uncle is the incumbent Emir of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Zeynab Javadli is an Azerbaijanian former rhythmic gymnast and World and European Championship medalist.
According to The Daily Beast report, Zeynab Javadli, the ex-wife of a United Arab Emirates royal, had requested help from the United Nations’ Human Rights Council to help her retrieve her children. Javadli claimed that UAE authorities had threatened and harassed her throughout a grueling custody battle with her ex-husband, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “Please help me”, Javadli said in a video obtained by the BBC.
“My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety”.
Zeynab Javadli, has been accused by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum of being an unfit mother who fails to send her children to school, is living in a place unsuitable for the children, and has put the health of the youngest girl at risk, which she denies.
Javadli has rejected the accusations and provided evidence to the contrary in court. Currently, she is engaged in a stand-off with the Dubai authorities – keeping her children at home and not sending them to school over her concern that they might be taken from her and never return. The school has asked for her to take part in a meeting to discuss the situation. She and her lawyers believe the order granting custody of the children to Sheikh Saeed could be enforced at any moment, although she has lodged another appeal against the judgement.
She has been trapped in Dubai since 2019, when the pair divorced after a four-year marriage. “We are effectively homeless and trapped in a hotel in Dubai, with my children unable to leave without fear that I might be arrested and have my children taken from me”, Javadli said.
According to BBC, lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai’s ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council.
They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children’s safety.
The request claims that Zeynab Javadli has faced abuse, harassment and intimidation by authorities during a bitter custody battle with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
BBC said, “It’s the latest case in Dubai to reveal rifts within the ruling family”.
In their appeal for intervention from the UN Human Rights Council, her UK-based lawyers claim that both her freedom of movement and of expression have been restricted, while tactics of intimidation have been used against her.
The appeal alleges that Zeynab Javadli, her children and her parents were attacked and assaulted when Dubai police broke into their house two years ago. Javadli livestreamed the event, attracting worldwide attention. Her parents have since returned to Azerbaijan.
Over the past three years, she says that police raids on her home, court summonses and arrest warrants have become a routine part of her life.
The 50-page document also alleges that her case has not been handled impartially – claiming that custody was granted to Sheikh Saeed without due process.
It claims that Zeynab Javadli has been faced with a “blatantly unfair, discriminatory and biased judicial process”. It says that the only court decision in her favor was changed “without proper justification” within days of being issued.
Blitz tried to reach Zeynab Javadli for her comments.
The case of Jordanian Princess Haya
Princess Haya – the ex-wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – fled the UAE in 2019, saying that she feared for her life. In early 2022, the princess won a custody battle that played out in the highest court in the UK, which gave her sole custody of their two children.
According to our own source, after extorting millions of dollars from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Jordanian King Abdullah’s half-sister Princess Haya is now dating with her new boyfriend and recently went outside London to spend “romantic rendezvous”.
International media has played biased role centering Princess Haya and been extremely cruel on the Dubai royals.
The case of Princess Latifa
In a similar case, a number of fraudsters and con-artists made frantic bids in capitalizing the case of Princess Latifa, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was lured in fleeing Dubai by a female named Tiina Jauhiainen under the directive of Hervé Jaubert is a former French Navy officer, marine engineer and DGSE secret agent.
According to report published in Blitz, a Finnish woman named Tiina Jauhiainen has been fooling the international media with the false story of helping Princess Latifa of Dubai in “escaping” the United Arab Emirates and taking asylum in the US. Most of the large media establishments, including CNN, BBC, AL Jazeera etcetera were almost competing in branding Tiina as a noble individual or someone who had taken risk of her life in helping Princess Latifa, daughter of Dubai’s ruler in fleeing the country. But, no one ever did at least pay minimal attention to the fact that for Princess Latifa, who is known to the intelligence agencies in Dubai, it would be impossible to flee the country with a Finnish woman and cross the maritime boundary of the United Arab Emirates, deceiving eyes of the coast guards and navy. They did not dig into the matter further, to know the fact. And the fact is – Hervé Jaubert alias Oliver and Tiina Jauhiainen had masterminded the abduction plot with the nefarious agenda of holding her as hostage and demand millions of dollars from the Dubai royals.
Commenting on Dubai’s internal security apparatus, one former CIA agent, who works in a private security company that specializes in handling kidnapping and extortion cases told the Daily Beast: “Dubai is awash with intelligence [agents] from all over the world. It’s a very small place. It’s highly implausible that this young woman from the royal family could have escaped as easily as she did with no one seeing her and equally implausible that no one has eyeballed her since if she was returned to Dubai. Everyone talks there”.
Particularly in the case of Princess Latifa, it is someone who had made another escape bid few years ago before she had reportedly tried to flee Dubai with the help of Tiina Jauhiainen – it would be impossible to believe, she was not under constant surveillance. Moreover, Mary Robinson [Mary Therese Winifred Robinson], former president of Ireland, after meeting Princess Latifa in 2018, had categorically told the media that Latifa was a troubled girl and was under psychiatric treatment. So, for a female member of the Dubai royal family, with psychiatric issues and being a “troubled child”, it is impossible to swallow the ‘Dubai escape’ story of Tiina Jauhiainen and others.
On February 24, 2018, the official story went in a narrative that could be out of an old Charlie’s Angels episode, Princess Latifa allegedly escaped Dubai by crossing into Oman with another blonde Finnish woman named Tiina Jauhiainen. Her identity also is extremely smoky. Tiina has been claiming to be the martial art instructed to Princess Latifa to most of the media, while in the recent past, she changed the story and claimed to be the skydiving partner of the Dubai princess.
If we take the comment of the former CIA agent into cognizance then the story of fleeing Dubai through the sea using rubber boat would simply fall flat. Was there really any such incident at all!
Talking to Blitz, several intelligence officials in the US and a Middle Eastern nation said, the Latifa story has several plot holes.
Majority of those who were campaigning in favor of Princess Latifa hold serious grudges against the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is the most famous, in a region roiled by disinformation wars.
According to Hervé Jaubert, Tiina Jauhiainen and David Haigh, after eight days on the vast Indian Ocean, Princess Latifa and other members of the yacht was allegedly ambushed on March 4, 2018 by a “joint United Arab Emirates-Indian navy raid” on the high seas complete with masked men, tear gas, pools of blood, five warships with cannons and missiles, two planes, and a helicopter.
The first organization that rang the bell about attack on the yacht and “forcefully” taking Princess Latifa back to Dubai was Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai – an anti-UAE and anti-Gul Nation outfit.
Among the partners of Detained in Dubai is an American convert to radical Islamic activism who served time for murder in Dubai and a lawyer and former investment banker who said he was imprisoned in Dubai for 22 months on charges of fraud and embezzlement.
One of Stirling’s partners Shahid Bolsen, 46, an American convert to Islam who was born Shannon Morris in Boulder, Colorado. In 2015, The New York Times described Bolsen as an “Internet provocateur” and the “latest in a series of Westerners, including the American citizens Anwar al-Awlaki and Samir Khan of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, to turn up as propagandists for various forms of Islamist violence”.
Bolsen served seven years in prison for manslaughter in the UAE, a case involving the murder by chloroform of a German national, and allegations of sex for sale.
As Princess Latifa’s life was saved following foiled abduction attempt, now intelligence agencies including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have already started investigating Al Qaeda’s involvement behind this notorious abduction bid. Intelligence agencies also are gathering further details on Hervé Jaubert, Shahid King Bolsen, Radha Stirling, Tiina Jauhiainen as well as David Haigh, Marcus Essabri and the members of the Nostromo yacht.
It may be mentioned here that, Hervé Jaubert (born 13 March 1956) is a former French Navy officer, marine engineer and DGSE secret agent. He moved to Stuart, Florida in the early 2000s where he set up a company to build and operate recreational submarines. He then moved his firm to the United Arab Emirates, branded as Exomos. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in October 2008, Exomos ceased to exist. Jaubert was found guilty of embezzlement by a Dubai Court and has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to repay AED 14 million. Jaubert fled the country within the year after being accused of embezzlement and subsequently returned to Stuart, where he is a permanent US resident.
According to Jaubert’s account, he got to Fujairah, where a set of frogman’s kits was smuggled to him in parts. One night in May 2008, he put this frogman’s kit on, and an Arab woman’s abaya over it as a disguise. He slipped from his hotel to the beach at night disguised under the abaya and swam to the area’s only police patrol boat, which was in a coastguard station, and climbed onto the boat and clogged its fuel lines to prevent pursuit. Next morning, he made his escape on a rubber dinghy with a small outboard motor, and sailed and waited in international waters for six hours to a prearranged meeting with a former fellow spy in a sailing boat, just outside United Arab Emirates territorial waters. The sailing boat carried him in eight days to Mumbai in India, and from there in 2008 he went home to Florida.
After Jaubert fled, Dubai World and Dubai police accused Jaubert of embezzlement and escape, and said that at least two of his submarines he was contracted to work on did not work.
This correspondent tried to reach Hervé Jaubert alias Oliver and his wife Raquel Marquez over phone. But both the numbers were found to be switched off. A neighbor of the couple told this correspondent that Hervé and Raquel were on INTERPOL’s red notice for years, while they are known to locals as “dubious”.
The neighbor said, Hervé Jaubert with the active collaboration of his Filipina wife Raquel Marquez took hundreds of thousands of dollars from Princess Latifa with numerous charades. His main plot was to finally kidnap the Dubai princess once he would succeed in reaching Sri Lanka with the Nostromo boat, wherefrom he would secretly travel to Mexico with Princess Latifa, where she would be made hostage and Hervé Jaubert would demand US$100 million from Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Princess Latifa’s release. While Hervé Jaubert and Tiina Jauhiainen were on Nostromo yacht with Princess Latifa, Jaubert’s Filipina wife Raquel Marquez was maintaining contact with a crime racket in Mexico finalizing the place where the Dubai princess would be secretly held until receipt of the demanded ransom amount.
Another source based in Manila said, back in 2019, Hervé Jaubert and Raquel Marquez had scammed three hundred thousand dollars from a foreign national and since then they have been hiding. It said, Raquel Marquez visited Bangkok (Thailand) and stayed at Ambassador Hotel in Sukhumvit for receiving this cash. Later they made promises on numerous occasions of refunding the cash, but did not comply.
Ever-since fleeing Dubai following foiled bid of abducting Princess Latifa, Hervé Jaubert has been engaged in numerous types of conspiracies against the UAE royals, particularly members of the Dubai royal family.
