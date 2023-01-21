Rodong Sinmun calls for sharing same idea

Rodong Sinmun Friday in an editorial stresses that it is the unanimous desire and highest honor of revolutionaries to become true soldiers of the leader.

In order to become a revolutionary soldier boundlessly loyal to the leader, one should share the same idea, feeling and will with the leader, the editorial says, and goes on:

Only when there are the leader’s great revolutionary idea illuminating the road of the popular masses’ struggle for independence and the genuine soldiers who absolutely adhere to the leader’s idea and think and act as intended by him at all times and in any place and unconditionally implement his plan and line at any cost, can the revolution be hewed out and advance victoriously.

Sharing the same feeling with the leader means that one should find one’s happiness and joy in the struggle for eternal prosperity of the nation and the achievement made in the course and strive to allay the anxiety of the people in difficulties. It also means that one should show no tolerance and concession to the enemies infringing upon the dignity and interests of the country and the people, with surging hatred and always lead an optimistic life, full of confidence in the future.

A loyal subject sharing the same will with the leader does not hesitate or shrink from going along the untrodden road of history, with firm confidence in the validity of the revolutionary cause and its sure victory, but more vigorously struggles with high ambition even in the face of manifold trials.

Recorded in the annals of the protracted Korean revolution are lots of heroic feats of the true revolutionary soldiers who had shared the same idea, feeling, will and destiny with the leader to the last, rain or shine, and unconditionally remained faithful to his plan and intention.

The present era is an age of advancing and emerging ever-victorious in line with the idea, will, feeling and emotion of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un , the great leader of the Korean revolution.

The future of our revolution is very rosy as there are the great Workers’ Party of Korea guiding the people with its scientific line and wise leadership and tens of millions of loyal subjects sharing the same idea, feeling, will and step with the Party Central Committee.

