Ron DeSantis is linked to OnPassive fraud racket

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recently announced his presidential candidacy for 2024 during a Twitter Spaces event on May 24, 2023, which actually was Elon Musk’s show, it is important for the American voters and media to know about direct affiliation of DeSantis with a notorious fraud racket named OnPassive.

Ash Mufareh aka Ashraf Mufareh, the mastermind and kingpin of a dubious venture named OnPassive had openly claimed that he has connections with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the US Department of State.

Commenting about Ron DeSantis and the US State Department, Ash Mufareh said: “(They’re) friends. They’re advocates, they love what we’re doing. They’re impressed”. Ash Mufareh made this claim during a webinar on February 21, 2022.

Implying US government approval of and/or cooperation with OnPassive is most certainly a violation of the FTC Act.

For the sake of saving people from falling victims of scammers, we are investigating several scam cartels, including OneCoin, Bank Bene Merenti, YEM Foundation, YEM coin, EcoShumi Foundation, Liberland, GreenZero Foundation, EcoX etcetera. As part of our willingness of exposing scammers, scam rackets and scam cartels, we also are investigating OnPassive. As part of our investigation, we have found an expert opinion on OnePassive. Here is the detail:

I did a Google search and went to the OnPassive website. I was impressed with the graphics but its initial message was a BIG Red Flag. It said, “100% Hands Free Completely Done-For-You Automated Online Success”, which sounded a lot like what MOBE had claimed.

Even though certain aspects of building and achieving your online success can be automated by using certain building tools, there is no such a thing as “completely done-for-you”. Every time I have seen an online income at home opportunity make that claim, it has been a scam.

Building a business of any kind takes lots of work on your part, there is no getting around that. Just because OnPassive is touting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), does not mean they have a cutting edge ahead of the curve business building platform. Their website is proof of that.

Have you noticed everything I’ve said so far is about OnPassive and not GoFounders? That’s because OnPassive is the product that GoFounders are and will be promoting. It has been in pre-launch for many years, yet they have a live website where GoFounders is listed as a product.

If OnPassive is supposed to be “The Best AI Platform for Business” as their website claims in a Google search, then why would GoFounders be one of its products? Another Red Flag, see image below. Perhaps the ONPASSIVE website is being used as a funnel to build GoFounders?

If that is so, why bait people with all of these hyped-up non-information videos of products that haven’t been developed yet just so they can join GoFounders? I clicked to register and I then got a really simple looking signup page that didn’t seem to fit the slickness look of the website.

Now I go back to the OnPassive side of the website since accessing GoFounders is a no-go and look to see if I can find out who owns these companies. I come across success story testimonials. How can you have success stories of a product that hasn’t been launched yet?

That is really strange so I read the five that are posted. I see three of them giving thanks to Ash Mufareh. Whoa! BIG Red Flag with that name! Do you know who Ash (short for Ashraf) Mufareh is? He has been involved with different work at home endeavors that have been shut down as Ponzi schemes.

In 2010 Mufareh started a recruitment-based matrix scheme called AshMax. That endeavor didn’t last long. In 2012 he became involved with a Ponzi scheme called TelexFree using his TelexMax. TelexFree had legal troubles in Brazil. In 2014 the SEC shut it down revealing TelexFree US investors lost in excess of US$3 Billion.

A couple of years later Ash Mufareh became involved with another Ponzi scheme based out of Brazil called PayDiamonds. That endeavor didn’t last long either and in mid-2018 it was closed down. This is when Ashraf Mufareh started ONPASSIVE. His track record speaks for itself. Would you trust him this time?

Now he has started OnPassive as this new money-making AI infused MLM with an incredibly lucrative four tier 3×10 matrix compensation plan.

First off, to their credit, the GoFounders promoting OnPassive will at times say that the dollar amounts are examples of what “could” be earned and that OnPassive does not promise anything. Even at the bottom of the compensation plan image there is a disclosure in fine print.

The Disclosure says

DISCLAIMER: Earnings vary depending on each individual affiliate effort.

The Income Claims presented are not intended to serve as a guarantee of income. Instead they are designed to give you an idea of what’s possible.

As with any business, success with OnPassive requires Hard Work, Commitment, Leadership & Desire.

That is a good way to cover yourself, like the drug companies do when they rattle off all of the negative side effects of the drug they are trying to sell you. Put an income disclosure in fine print that most people will not take the time to look at and spend 99% of the time hyping the product.

For the past year I have been keeping tabs on the supposed progress of both OnPassive and GoFounders, reading blogs and watching videos. The information in some of the blogs written mostly by Jeffrey Morlock tend to be wordy and not very clear as to how things will work.

As for the videos, these are mainly done by a man named Mike Ellis of OnPassive Nation. I have also seen other videos by Mike Williams and Marty Degarmo. It seems that the videos by Mike Ellis are the most hyped up positive and motivational ones I have seen. He is good!

OnPassive Nation is one of the original teams set up by Mike Ellis as a GoFounder. Another original team I have kept tabs on is by Jeffrey Morlock of OnPassive United. Where Mike is more motivational, Jeffrey explains the technical aspects quite well in his southern accent.

The reason it has taken me a year to write this OnPassive GoFounders scam review is because of the videos Mike & Jeffrey put out. Like I said, both are good at communicating. If I didn’t have a keen sense in spotting opportunities that could be scams, I would have joined.

Seeing how the OnPassive and GoFounders domain names were first registered in mid-2018, I started reading the blogs promoting this vague opportunity in March 2019. At first all of my scam senses were going off every time I read blogs or watched videos from other GoFounders.

Normally whether an MMO (Make Money Online) opportunity is legit or not, there will be at least some transparency as to who the owner is beyond just a name. Absolutely none of the OnPassive videos will show footage of Ash Mufareh. Below is a video from his YouTube channel.

The title of the video is, Ash Mufareh – The Visionary Behind the World’s Best Online Business Solution. With a title like that, would you not think that you will see or hear Ash saying something about his AI-Tech baby? How about footage of him working with his team? NOTHING!

You would think that if someone was creating the next best thing, that person would want to get out there and promote his new creation. He wouldn’t have to reveal it all but at least make yourself known. Every online opportunity has the owner pitching his or her new product.

David Wood and David Sharpe, owners of Empower Network and Matt Lloyd owner of MOBE were transparent. Steven Bransfield owner of Rookie Profit System and Shaqir Hussyin owner of Wealth Academy is transparent. Why is Ashraf Mufareh hiding from public view?

Common sense and logic will tell you to never join a program where you have to pay them, if there is no way to hear from the owner / creator. Ash Mufareh is like the wizard behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz. Everyone has heard of him, yet no one has seen him.

Fact about OnPassive headquarters in India

I had seen a video on YouTube entitled “OnPassive Bangalore Office Inauguration”. It was an office building in India with about 24 people sitting within the various wide-open areas of the building. In the beginning of the video you see an OnPassive sign next to the front desk.

After filming the sign there are scenes of the area outside, then a close up of the outside entrance, and a shot of that same front desk. But wait! Where did the OnPassive sign go? It is almost like the sign footage was added to the beginning of the video like an ad teaser.

When you look at the footage again of the scene outside the building at its front entrance you notice that it says 91 Springboard, which has several locations. 91 Springboard is a coworking office building and here is a link to the exact address where OnPassive claims to be located.

The way this video is filmed is more like a marketing promotion for 91 Springboard, a shared coworking community of startups, freelancers and business owners with a startup mindset. If the OnPassive India HQ is really here, it is in a confined area of the entire shared office building.

Though the address stated in the above image taken from Google says 4th Floor, the video OnPassive is promoting as their India HQ shows more than just one floor. It’s like Ash Mufareh or whomever wants you to think OnPassive is the entire shared coworking office building.

Since it is hard for me being in the US to check the residents of the office building in India, I am able to check those of the office building in Orlando, Florida where OnPassive claims to have their US headquarters. In fact I already have checked and OnPassive is not in that building.

Ash Mufareh has also registered another Orlando, FL address for OnPassive that is not the same as this office building. This other address is, 9924 Universal Blvd., 224-320, Orlando, FL 32819. When you Google that address it comes up as The UPS Store.

The videos of the India HQ and the Florida HQ are both promotional videos of available office spaces and not owned or leased spaces for OnPassive.

Anyone living in or at least familiar with Orlando, could very easily locate this office building. It is unique in its look and style.

Ash Mufareh is going to great lengths to make OnPassive seem like it’s growing into an IT tech giant, yet it suffers from a lack of quality control. Example, the video says “In the heart of Disney Land.” First, Disneyland is one word and in California not Florida where Disney World is.

It is often said, when you want to create a facade, an outward appearance that is maintained to conceal a less pleasant or creditable reality, you will go to great lengths to achieve hiding your lie. If you are a GoFounder and visit Orlando, FL, see for yourself. Here is the address: 7380 Sand Lake Rd, Sand Lake West, Sand Lake 4 (co-working space available in Orlando, FL).

Go to the front reception desk and ask which floor or suite belongs to OnPassive or Ashraf Mufareh or GoFounders. They will say, ‘Sorry, but we have no tenants with those names.’ I had a GoFounders member tell me on social media that they were in Suites 500-525. I checked the registry and they are not.

This company is nowhere near being an AI IT giant like Google or Facebook. UPDATE: Now, July 7th, 2020, they are claiming that they are in an OnPassive Soft Launch testing phase, but even that hasn’t launched yet. The “Launch to the World” goal posts keep moving with this company = BIG RED FLAG!

The claims OnPassive is making about being the best AI driven IT company to help you take your business to the next level, is bogus. Within two years they have collected at least US$97.00 from every GoFounder that joined this “pie-in-the-sky” scam. How many GoFounders are there?

I have heard Jeffrey Morlock say in an April 2020 YouTube video there are at least 60,000 worldwide members. Ash Mufareh and probably those immediate members under him like Mike E., Mike W., Marty, Jeffrey and others must be making some money from this pyramid scheme.