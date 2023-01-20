Russian engineering troops receive over 20 robotic vehicles

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Uran-6 multi-purpose mine-clearance robotic vehicles are being employed in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Chief of Russia’s Engineering Troops Lieutenant-General Yury Stavitsky said.

Russian defense enterprises delivered over 20 robotic vehicles to army engineers under the 2022 defense procurement plan, Chief of Russia’s Engineering Troops Lieutenant-General Yury Stavitsky said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Friday.

“Under the state defense procurement plan, industrial enterprises delivered over 400 types of advanced hardware, more than 50,000 sets of engineering equipment and ammunition and over 20 robotic (Uran-6 mine-clearance and Uran-14 fire-fighting) vehicles to the engineering troops in 2022,” the commander said, adding that the engineering armament system included over 600 items and equipment sets arranged into 75 categories.

Uran-6 multi-purpose mine-clearance robotic vehicles are being employed in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the general said. “They are designed to minimize risks among personnel in accomplishing the objectives of clearing anti-personnel minefields and completely clearing the terrain of explosive items in remote mode. An operator can handle the robot using a control panel from a distance of up to 1 km,” he explained.

Russian army engineers used Uran-6 robotic vehicles in demining the Syrian cities of Palmyra, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor and in accomplishing missions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Stavitsky said.

“In addition, modern Skarabei and Sfera surveillance robotic vehicles are arriving for the troops,” the general added, specifying that the engineering troops were also receiving advanced engineer reconnaissance and field water supply systems, fortification structures, concealment and deception means and equipment for surmounting water obstacles.

