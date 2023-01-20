Russians’ level of trust in Putin exceeds 78 percent

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Russian Presidential Press and Information Office

The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin fell by 0.3 percentage points to 78.1 percent on January 9-15, according to a poll released by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

“When asked if they trusted Putin, 78.1 percent of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 0.3 percentage point drop from a rating referring to December 26-30, 2022). The share of people who approve of the way the president is handling his job rose by 0.3 percentage points to 75.2 percent,” the pollster said.

A total of 50.5% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s work (a 0.6 percentage point increase) and 53.2 percent approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 0.4 percentage point rise). As many as 62.6 percent of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.8 percentage point increase).

As for the leaders of the parliamentary parties, 32.5 percent of those surveyed trust leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov (a 0.9 percentage point rise), 28.9 percent trust leader of the A Just Russia – For Truth party Sergey Mironov (a 3.5 percentage point drop), 8.2 percent said they trusted Chairman of the New People party Alexey Nechayev (1.7 percentage point fall) and 17.2 percent of the poll’s participants trust leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky (a 2.4 percentage point rise).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 38.8 percent (a 0.4 percentage point rise). The level increased by 0.2 percentage points to 10.6% for the Russian Communist Party and fell by 0.2 percentage points to 3.9 percent for the New People party. The Russian Liberal Democratic Party saw a 0.1 percentage point decline to 9.2 percent, while popular support for the A Just Russia – For Truth party remained at 5.7 percent.

The poll involving 1,600 adult respondents was conducted on January 9-15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

