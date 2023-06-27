“Salwa Resort” .. soft sands .. and waterfalls for adventure

Domestic tourism is witnessing a great recovery during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, with hotels and resorts continuing to achieve high occupancy rates, taking advantage of the special offers offered by many tourism facilities, and to meet the wishes of guests and visitors on the occasion of Eid.

The Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas offers accommodation and various activities that continue during the summer, and gives guests the opportunity to enjoy a unique accommodation experience in an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation, while benefiting from a 20% discount on rooms and villas, including breakfast and free entry to “Desert Falls for Adventures and Water Games.”

The Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is the ideal place that provides world-class facilities and services dedicated to the new generation of travelers who desire luxury and entertainment services at the same time, especially with its 3.5 km stretch of golden sand beach on the main coast of the Salwa region in the southwest of the country.

The summer offer guarantees guests to embark on an unparalleled journey, enjoying the calm sea breeze, golden sands, and exciting adventures in the largest water park in Qatar. Through this offer, guests can also enjoy a discount of up to 20% on rooms and villas, including breakfast, free entry to “Desert Falls for Adventures and Water Games”, and spend a unique stay and an unforgettable experience.

For more fun and exceptional atmosphere, the resort management announced the launch of the Salwa Summer Beach Festival on June 23, which will be a lively platform that provides its visitors with the opportunity to enjoy live music, delicious food stalls, enthusiastic children’s activities, poolside recreation, the magical sunset scene, and the Gulf waters. Turquoise that touches the golden sands of the beach.

The resort also provides its guests with the opportunity to enjoy a selection of authentic flavors from the resort’s distinctive restaurants such as “The Leg”, “Dante Cucina Italiana”, “Market Kitchen”, “Levantine” and “Miss Wong”, where the food and beverage offerings at the resort are distinguished by their fulfillment. The requirements of all occasions, and providing an exceptional and unforgettable dining experience characterized by richness and uniqueness.

To add a special value to the amazing summer offers, the resort offers a variety of activities to meet all the needs and requirements of guests, whether they want to relax by the pool, or those who want to engage in adventure experiences and water sports, or lovers of beach volleyball, or play in the kids club or The cruise with the wonderful dolphins, where the resort staff will be ready to provide the highest standards of services to all guests and visitors.

28 events in the ladies’ night

Ladies Night has achieved great success this summer, and it is an opportunity not to be missed. It is held exclusively every Wednesday until October 25, when women will be able to enjoy 28 activities and games such as slides, kayaking, karting, laser tag, an arcade full of fun games, and a diving center. Visitors should also not miss the latest water adventure, the Aqua Glide, a 15-minute experience accompanied by expertly trained guides.

The eforea health spa is a unique radiant oasis, and during this summer the team will dedicate its efforts to provide the highest standards of service through multiple packages, and every Tuesday provides women with the opportunity to rejuvenate their vitality, which includes a refreshing drink and an hour treatment with all-day access to the thermal facilities A 30-minute full body scrub, a three-course meal at Dante Cucina Italiana, and use of the pool or beach with a private cabana.