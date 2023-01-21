Secret Service prepares releasing names in Biden classified docs

After saying that the Secret Service had no records of visitors to President Joe Biden’s Wilmington Delaware home, where classified documents were discovered, the agency now may be willing to provide names of visitors to Congress if requested. But the White House has continued to insist that no official visitor logs exist for those who have been to the home.

“While the White House has not kept a formal list, the Secret Service does collect information on guests with regular access to the home. Retention of the names of those vetted by the Secret Service depends on a variety of factors, including proximity to the president and the nature of the background check,” Fox News reported.

“The Secret Service does not maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protectees,” Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the US Secret Service said. “While the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites, we are not able to comment further as this speaks to the means and methods of our protective operations”.

A source with knowledge of the situation said that the Secret Service may be willing to provide information on vetted guests to Congress.

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the fact that the Secret Service said there are no visitor logs from the Wilmington, Delaware home of President Joe Biden.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of the seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” the former president said on Truth Social.

“Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!” he said.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy revealed concerning news after a lack of transparency on visitor logs from President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. This comes as classified documents were discovered in Biden’s Wilmington garage as well as his think tank.

“And Dana, some news this morning. We are learning there are no visitor logs, chronicling who comes and goes from the president’s house in Wilmington. An official at the White House Counsel’s Office is telling me that like every president in modern history, a personal residence is personal.

They make the distinction that unlike the previous administration, the Trump Administration, they are committed at the White House to being transparent about White House visitor logs. But in terms of what Republicans on the Hill are asking for, a record of who may have been in the Wilmington residence and potentially had access to the areas where these documents were found, it does not appear that that exists. It would have to be done, it sounds like, retroactively,” Doocy said while outside the White House.

“There are no visitor logs for President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House Counsel’s office said in a Monday statement. Republicans on Capitol Hill demanded the visitor logs this weekend following revelations that Biden’s lawyers had discovered a stash of classified documents inside the home’s garage. While it is common practice to keep comprehensive visitor logs at the White House, Biden’s lawyers say no such record exists for his home in Delaware”, Fox News reported.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House Counsel’s office told Fox News. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

The US Secret Service revealed on Sunday that while a protection unit is assigned to Biden’s Delaware home, they do not record visitors.

“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, is demanding the logs and more answers.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” Comer wrote to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. “As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter”.

