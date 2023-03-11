Senator Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson want more answers about FBI, Hunter Biden, Obama White House

Two GOP senators who have been investigating alleged Biden family corruption for years have stepped up their efforts. After Facebook and Twitter suppressed, to an extent, explosive revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa and Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin want more answers.

Grassley and Johnson have sent a letter to Zuckerberg noting that in October 2020, “when the New York Post published articles based on evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop, many news and social media organizations inappropriately rushed to censor and discredit the initial reporting and falsely labeled it as ‘disinformation’”.

Mainstream media outlets have finally admitted that the information gleaned from the laptop was not Russian disinformation but was in fact real.

“You recently appeared to indicate that the reason why Facebook made the unwise decision to censor articles about Hunter Biden’s laptop was based on an alert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation”, the senators wrote.

Whistleblowers have also alleged to Senator Johnson that local FBI leadership instructed its employees not to look at the Hunter Biden laptop immediately after the FBI had obtained it,” the senators noted further, going on to say that Americans “deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden”.

“Congress and the American people require clarity with respect to the extent the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information”, they added.

Hunter Biden’s problems continue to get worse.

Newly released emails from Hunter’s laptop show he described his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin as a “close confidant and counsel” to then-Vice President Joe Biden, raising more questions about whether Joe Biden knew or was involved with any of Hunter’s shady business deals while he was the vice president.

In an email thread from February 2014, Schwerin asked Hunter to review a letter of recommendation he had written on behalf of Joe Biden.

“Can you take a quick look at the attached? I am going to send it to your Dad (via Kathy) tomorrow and wanted to make sure you think this isn’t too over the top and that you think your Dad would be comfortable sending it”, wrote Schwerin, who served as the president of Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca Partners investment fund, which has now been resolved.

The New York Post reported:

The attached file was titled “JRB CFR Rec”, an apparent reference to the Council on Foreign Relations. The email, posted online by the nonprofit research group Marco Polo USA, also named Joe Biden’s longtime executive assistant, Kathy Chung.

Hunter responded to the message on Feb. 22, telling Schwerin the letter was “good” before suggesting that he “tone down the ‘he and my son’ parts”.

“I think it’s better to just focus on the fact that you have been a close confidant and counsel to him and just say somewhere something like ‘as a business partner with my son at Rosemont Seneca…’”, Hunter said.

Schwerin replied a few hours later, saying: “That was one part I was unsure of — was trying to make sure the reader understood there was a real relationship that it wasn’t just a letter he was writing for a friend of a friend or something”.

Biden has repeatedly insisted he has “never spoken” with Hunter about the family’s overseas interests.

Other emails from the laptop appear to show Schwerin was involved in the Biden family’s finances and even helped move money around for both Joe and Hunter Biden.

Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, admitted that Schwerin had handled “almost every aspect” of the family’s money matters.

“By now, Eric had managed almost every aspect of our financial lives, so our relationship was an awkward one. One born out of mutual need, perhaps. But I trusted him​”, Kathleen Buhle wrote, describing an encounter with Schwerin ​at a cocktail party in the Dominican Republic, the New York Post reported.

Hunter Biden was also outed as having fathered a child with a stripper and had a romantic relationship with his late brother’s widow, the latter of which he explained in his own recent memoir.

The US Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden over his “tax affairs”.

According to CNN, investigators are looking into whether Hunter and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings with Chinese companies.

The US Secret Service also recently announced that it found hundreds of documents related to Hunter Biden’s purchase of a handgun that was later found after being discarded in a dumpster behind a small grocer in Delaware.