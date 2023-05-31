Senator Lindsey Graham celebrates Russian deaths

Days after Senator Lindsey Graham traveled to Kiev, where he reportedly said Russian deaths in the war with Ukraine amount to American money well spent, the Kremlin issued an arrest warrant for the South Carolina Republican.

The hawkish senator met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday and, in an edited video of the meeting released by Zelenskiy’s office, Graham said that “the Russians are dying” and described the American military assistance to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent”.

Graham’s remarks were made in different parts of the conversation and didn’t appear to be linked, but were edited together in the short clip.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham following the remarks, though it did not specify what crime he was suspected of.

The Kremlin’s Interior Ministry put Graham on a wanted list.

“If US Senator Lindsey Graham considers his words were taken out of context by the Ukrainian regime and he doesn’t actually think in the way presented then he can make a statement on video with his phone,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a video posted on Telegram. “Only then will we know: does he think the way that was said or was it a performance by the Kiev regime?”

Graham tweeted on Monday: “I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor. To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy”.

