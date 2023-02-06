Sex rackets sell Ukrainian females online

Dozens of transnational sex rackets are becoming increasingly active in offering Ukrainian females to potential clients as escorts, girlfriends and for “short-time” or “long-time” sex. Emails are flooded with such messages from a number of companies with highly deplorable titles such as “Looking for a bomb rocket women from Ukraine”, “You have a great chance to meet a beautiful and hot Ukrainian female”, and even “Opportunity for you to deflower an Ukrainian young girl”.

Some of these emails say, “Ukrainian females are fleeing the country to escape the war. They feel devastated, lonely and are looking for a male partner. If you are willing to find a beautiful and attractive Ukrainian female as your girlfriend or simply have the fantasy of spending one or many hours with her, you got the opportunity now”.

Even there are shocking emails stating “Ukrainian females for sale! Buy one or more as sex slaves. They will take care of your home, do cleaning and laundry and entertain you in the bed. Just with $30-50k you can buy this special offer”.

On the internet, there also are open advertisements by Ukrainian prostitution rackets. Here are some of those examples:

An escort and sex service provider from Kiev, Ukraine wrote:

Are you eager to book the services of an escort? Have you been with a Ukrainian escort before? You can search online for elite escorts that offer their customers unrivaled moments at unmatched prices. These girls are a dream come true and they are definitely worth your time and money.

There are so many things you can do with a beautiful woman. You can attend high profile events, tour the country, have a wild evening, etc. You will be pleased to discover that elite escorts have great experience in dealing with all sorts of customers and situations. These women are elegant all the time and they become the center of attention wherever they go.

Furthermore, these ladies know how to make you feel better and they will certainly lighten up your mood, seduce you and make you feel great.

We should mention that escorts from Kiev are available for in call and out call services and they offer their customers an ultimate sensual experience, one that will delight your senses. These escorts are so popular because of the high-quality services they offer and they work hard to maintain an impeccable reputation in this field. They love to experiment, to have fun, to please their customers to their best capacity and they know what men want. The ladies have so much to offer and they will delight you with their sexy bodies, friendly and very welcoming nature. They will make you feel comfortable the minute they walk through the door and they will offer you some unforgettable moments.

You should not hesitate to hire them, because they are totally worth it.

Experienced escorts know why men come to them and they know how to fulfill the wildest fantasies of their customers and how to make them happy.

These escorts have lots of experience when it comes to fulfilling the fantasies of men and they are happy to do all sorts of things such as role playing, uniform based foreplay session, water sports, BDSM, oral, fetishes and others. Ukrainian escorts provide all sorts of services and they will truly impress you.

You should not hesitate to book the services of escorts that will make your wildest fantasies come true. You can have a wonderful time and try things you have not tried before with professional escorts. To summarize, your fantasies will be fulfilled by naughty, sexy escorts that offer unmatched services.

Ukraine prostitutes are best known in all Europe. The choice to spend time here on XXXXX is enormous. This country is defiantly the destination for best quality sex in Europe.

According to information, Ukrainian military officers and members of Azov Battalion are also helping these female trafficking and transnational prostitution rackets in getting Ukrainian girls and females of various ages. Generally, a girl or woman is sold to the racket for amounts ranging between US$3-5 thousands, while the traffickers need to bear the transportation costs. Once sold, these girls and women are transported from Ukraine to several East European countries as well as are also sent to a number of Asian and African nations. Once the traffickers or sex rackets make payment to the Ukrainian military officers of members of Azov Battalion, an additional amount of US$300-500 had to be paid for issuance of a Ukrainian passport, which enables the traffickers or sex rackets in flying those girls and females to various destinations mostly under the disguise of tourists.

The source said, ever-since the breakout of war in Ukraine, hundreds of Ukrainian girls and females are falling victims of transnational trafficking and prostitution rings, while the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and India have emerged into major destination while the girls and females are transported as tourists.

It is further learnt that some of the Ukrainian girls and females including minor boys and men are falling victims of human organ rackets, whereas organs of these Ukrainians are sold to prospective buyers through underworld networks.

Ukrainian sex workers online

There are hundreds of online messages posted by sex workers from Ukraine. Here are some of those examples:

A Ukrainian sex worker Alinka wrote:

I am Independent real companion and I provide sensual GFE. If you are looking for not just automatic sex but sensual pleasure and the best companion then you have written to the right girl.

Be careful what you wish for cause you just might get it.

I provide real GFE (girlfriend experience)

I’m in love with a hot French kisses (if we like each other) passion sex, beauty lingerie and I will be happy fulfill all your desires, give you a lot of pleasure and unforgettable emotions.

I prefer only outcalls to the hotel

I can be the best accompany for spending nice time in restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Alinka even provides her mobile number in it.

