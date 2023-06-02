Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce

At the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Hassan Al-Maliki, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs and Chairman of the Committee for Election of Members of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber for the seventh session (2023-2028), the elected Board of Directors held its first meeting yesterday, Thursday, to elect the Executive Office, which includes the Chairman and his first and second vice-presidents.

During the meeting – which took place under the supervision of the Chamber Elections Committee and in the presence of all members of the committee – it was announced that His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, won by acclamation, and both His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari as First Deputy, and His Excellency Mr. Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba Second deputy.

The Chamber’s elections were held during the second meeting of the General Assembly, which was held last Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and resulted in the victory of 17 members out of 25 candidates in eight sectors.

Where the elections were decided in five sectors out of the eight sectors that make up the Chamber’s Board of Directors by acclamation, and they are as follows: the insurance sector, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, the banking sector, Mr. Rashid bin Nasser Saree Al Kaabi, the services sector, Mrs. Ibtihaj Muhammad Ahmed Al Ahmadani, the tourism sector, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Thani, and the agricultural sector, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Khalifa Al Tawar Al Kuwari. While the voting process took place in the sectors of trade, industry and contracting, where the winners in the trade sector were: Muhammad Mahdi Ajian Al Ahbabi, Rashid Hamad Hazaa Hamad Al-Athbah, Khalid Klefikh Khaled Al-Hajri, Muhammad Jawhar Saeed Muhammad Al-Muhammad, Abdul Rahman Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Ghani Al-Abdul-Ghani .

As for the industrial sector, the winners were: Abdullah Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al-Emadi, Abdul Rahman Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Ansari, and Fahd Muhammad Fahd Bozweer.

While the winners in the contracting sector were: Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Ali Al-Obaidly, Nasser Suleiman Haidar Al-Haidar, Shaheen Muhammad Lahdan Al-Muhannadi, and Ali Abdul-Latif Al-Misnad.