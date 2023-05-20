Shell NXplorers wins “Best CSR Initiative for the Energy Sector” award

Qatar Shell’s NXplorers programme, a school-based initiative that develops children’s critical thinking skills and creativity, won the “Best CSR Initiative for the Energy Sector” award at the annual CSR Summit Awards in Qatar. A prestigious jury recognized the organizers of NXplorers for their “dedication and commitment to corporate social responsibility in Qatar”. Mr. Rashid Al-Sulaiti, Deputy General Manager of Qatar Shell, said: “In the four years since the implementation of the NXplorers program in Qatar, we have seen significant growth and impact with the programme. Students and teachers have embraced it with open arms and every year we see more innovative and creative projects. Shell is very proud of the positive contribution the programme is making. I would like to thank all concerned, especially our partners – the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Qatar Science Club and Ibtikar.

Moza Al-Darwish, who leads the Shell NXplorers programme, said: “Shell NXplorers is a very rewarding initiative to be a part of. The students and their projects are an inspiration – they show a tremendous level of ingenuity to tackle complex issues. Receiving this award is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers and our partners, who are the driving force behind the programme.”

NXplorers is being implemented within the framework of a strategic partnership between Qatar Shell, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar Science Club, with the support of Ibtikar.

The fourth version of the program is coming to an end. High school students will be honored for their innovative projects during the closing ceremony for NXplorers 2023 next week. Twelve teams were shortlisted, with four teams being crowned as national champions.

Shell’s NXplorers program is implemented in 20 countries and has benefited more than 35,000 students. The program allows students to appreciate the strong partnership between educational institutions and industry, and connects them with leaders, trainers, and industry experts who act as positive role models.