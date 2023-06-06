Significant growth in infrastructure and transportation projects

GWC, the leading logistics service provider in the State of Qatar, continues to support vital economic sectors, as it was the Gold Sponsor of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, which took place from 4 to 5 June 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel.

This forum comes at a time when the real estate sector is witnessing significant growth with the presence of huge projects for infrastructure and transportation and the increase in local liquidity in the country. This sector, which is one of the most important pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2023, got a boost with the country’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and continues to develop.

GWC seeks to use this opportunity to support the exchange and development of new ideas and projects in the country. Whereas, over the past two decades, GWC has played a major role in implementing specialized logistics zone projects for the public sector and helping companies from the private sector achieve their vision of establishing logistics centers at the highest level.

This was demonstrated by the successful handover of the Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, the first public-private partnership to bear fruit in the State of Qatar, followed by the signing of the management contract for the Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, and finally the remarkable launch of the first phase of the Al Wukair Logistics Park. The company is currently working on launching the second phase of the project.

The Qatar Real Estate Forum focused, by discussing theses and issues, and reviewing the best regional and global experiences and practices related to the real estate sector, on formulating mechanisms to manage it and address other factors that affect the real estate sector.

The forum also achieved, among other things, the creation of a transparent environment attractive to foreign investors and a platform for multiple stakeholders to raise and discuss issues related to the real estate sector.