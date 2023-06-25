Signing the agreement establishing the Qatari-Tajik Business Council

The Qatar Chamber and the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement to establish a joint business council. The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Qatar Chamber yesterday, Sunday, by His Excellency Mr. Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-President of the Qatar Chamber, and His Excellency Mr. Jamshid Juma Khanzadeh, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Khosrow Sahibzade, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar.

The establishment of the Joint Business Council aims to facilitate communication between the two parties to increase trade and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries, by providing communication mechanisms between business owners in the two countries, exchanging information on trade and economic cooperation, and enhancing cooperation between the private sector in the two countries in various fields of trade and investment, technology transfer and services. And industrial and other sectors, in addition to encouraging businessmen to participate in exhibitions held in the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Bin Towar praised the relations between the two countries, and said that the recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to Tajikistan opened new horizons for cooperation between the two countries, which will reflect positively on the trade and economic sectors and contribute to enhancing trade and investment exchange.

He explained that the Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari businessmen to invest in Tajikistan as a promising destination for investment due to the feasible investment opportunities available there.

Bin Towar called on Qatari and Tajik business owners to benefit from the developed relations between the two countries and to enhance cooperation between them by establishing partnerships and trade alliances that benefit the economies of the two friendly countries. He also called on Tajik companies to invest in Qatar and benefit from the encouraging business climate, stimulating laws and the abundance of investment opportunities in Qatar. All sectors, especially in light of the existence of world-class infrastructure and an attractive business climate.

For his part, Mr. Jamshid Juma Khanzadeh, Chairman of the Chamber of Tajikistan, praised the development of relations between the two countries, pointing out that Tajik companies are interested in opening markets for their products in Qatar, as these products are characterized by quality and competitive price, pointing out that the establishment of a joint business council will enhance cooperation between the two sides in various fields. commercial and economic sectors.