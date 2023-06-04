Signing the production sharing contract in Brazil

Qatar Energy and its partners Total Energies, Petrobras and Petronas have signed a production sharing contract in the Agua-Marinha offshore block, which the consortium won last December in the first round of permanent bids organized by the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

Under the terms of the contract and associated agreements, Qatar Energy will own a 20% stake, Total Energies will own 30%, Petrobras (the operating company) 30%, and Petronas 20%.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy, said: “We are pleased to sign this production sharing agreement with our alliance partners and with the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy. This agreement reinforces Qatar Energy’s large presence in the exploration and exploration sector in Brazil, and we look forward to achieving progress in exploration activities in this promising region. I would like to thank the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels and the Brazilian authorities for this opportunity and for their continued support.”

The total area of ​​Agua-Marinha is about 1,300 square kilometers and it is located in the Campos Basin in waters about 2,000 meters deep off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The work program includes drilling one exploratory well during the period available for exploration.

On the other hand, Qatar Energy announced the start of construction work on the first of the new generation chartered LNG vessels, which will be built in a shipyard in the Republic of Korea.

Qatar Energy joined Samsung Heavy Industries and JPMorgan Asset Management to celebrate this important achievement, which is part of Qatar Energy’s historic project to expand its fleet of LNG ships, during a special ceremony on Geoje Island, South Korea. .

This event represents an extension of Qatar Energy’s efforts in international cooperation and its commitment to global partnerships, and comes in the wake of the successful start of shipbuilding work in the Chinese Hudong-Jonghua dock, which is famous for its excellence in building LNG ships.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Gas, representing His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Energy, and Mr. Jin-Taek Jung, CEO of / Samsung Heavy Industries, and Mr. Andy Desi, CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management. The ceremony was also attended by a number of senior officials of Qatar Energy and Qatargas.

The steel plate cutting ceremony in South Korea follows Qatar Energy’s decision in 2020 to reserve building capacity for LNG ships in three Korean shipyards, for Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

Subsequently, in 2022, Qatar Energy signed several long-term lease contracts with a number of ship owners, including subsidiaries of JPMorgan Asset Management, a fund that invests in a wide range of transportation assets.

Qatar Energy is an integrated energy company committed to sustainable development and is the world leader in the field of liquefied natural gas, which is a cleaner, more flexible and reliable energy source, and an integrated partner in the energy transition around the world. Our activities cover the various phases of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, trading and selling oil, gas, petroleum derivatives, and petrochemical and transformational products.

Qatar Energy is “your partner in the energy transition”, and as such it is committed to building a better and brighter future by contributing to meeting today’s energy needs, while preserving the environment and natural resources for future generations, and adhering to the highest standards of sustainable human, social, economic and environmental development.