Socialist patriotic movement launched in DPRK

Working people’s organizations of the DPRK are conducting an efficient drive to carry out with correct methodology the tasks of the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea for actively organizing and properly leading a socialist patriotic movement and revolutionary mass movement, a powerful driving force for achieving the prosperity and development of the state.

The Central Committee of the youth league makes a mass movement plan purposefully, focusing on further increasing the youths’ elated spiritual strength and fighting power in conformity with the period of the overall development of socialist construction.

The Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea fairly and correctly conducts the control and reviews the mass movements and appraises them well to make sure that the whole course of a mass movement turns into the one of ideological mobilization and ideological motivation for arousing the zeal and competitive spirit of its members.

The Central Committee of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea is organizing the work for all the agricultural workers and members of the union to conduct a dynamic collective innovation movement for implementing the decisions of the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee.

The Central Committee of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea orients the work of the union to adding to the brisk atmosphere across the whole country through the spirited socio-political activities and patriotic movements and to encouraging the union members to the struggle to make a positive contribution to the prosperity and development of the country.

