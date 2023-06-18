Souq Waqif and Najada hotels launch Eid Al-Adha offers

The Souq Waqif Hotels Group and Al Najada Hotel revealed a set of special offers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, to share with members of society their joy on this occasion dear to the hearts of all, and to enjoy spending the most beautiful times with luxury and five-star services.

The Souq Waqif Hotels Group and Al Najada Hotel, by offering Eid Al-Adha offers, seek to provide a unique destination for all its guests at competitive prices, to enjoy authentic Arabian hospitality and taste delicious food.

The Souq Waqif Hotels Group and Al Najada Hotel also seek to enrich the guests’ experience by all standards, especially through the distinctive flavors provided by the “Argan” and Al Baraha restaurants, where the hotel chefs designed a variety of buffet foods served directly on the table in an innovative way, so that guests can enjoy a banquet of dishes. appetite in a special atmosphere,

In order to share the joy of Eid Al-Adha with members of the community, all guests will be able to use vouchers (buy one, get one free) from savings applications such as Entertainer, Urban, and My Book.

Argan Restaurant at Al Jasra Hotel offers a variety of delicious and delicious authentic Moroccan cuisine, including 11 dishes, starting from soup, cold and hot appetizers, mixed grills and tagine of meat, all the way to pudding and a jewel dessert, and of course the table is not devoid of distinctive Moroccan tea. .

As for the chefs of the “Al Baraha” restaurant at Al Najada Hotel, they have prepared a variety of oriental food options, including 10 dishes, designed to take guests on an exceptional journey, which begins with soup and three types of appetizers, followed by three main dishes, foremost of which are mixed grills, chicken biryani, spicy fish, and of course The experience is not complete without saffron cakes and a rich selection of ice cream.