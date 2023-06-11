Strategic cooperation to implement Qatar’s vision of using clean energy

The Chinese company Yueting, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has affirmed close cooperation and strategic partnership with the State of Qatar to implement its vision of a complete transformation of the public transport fleet to use clean and environmentally friendly energy by 2030, noting its endeavor to always provide the best to its customers through products that meet their needs and the specifications they require. It is compatible with the surrounding environment and geographical location.

During its recent global conference under the slogan “Drive Your Value”, Yueting revealed a full range of commercial electric products in three main categories of buses, trucks and special-purpose vehicles.

The conference attracted more than 500 representatives of Yueting customers from 25 countries and regions around the world, where they were introduced to the future development of the use of new energy in the operation of various means of transportation.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Yueting brand’s full lineup of 15 new products using electric power, including buses, trucks and private vehicles, was presented. The company’s strategy focuses on travel, logistics and operations scenarios, as solutions have been developed and formulated for nine diverse sectors, including public transportation. Integrated urban and rural.

The company also officially launched the “YEA” platform, an integrated control technology platform for new energy commercial vehicles. This first-of-its-kind hardware and software integrated platform for electric vehicles has the potential to revolutionize the new energy commercial vehicle sector in China and the world.

With the launch of the YEA platform, Yueting achieves seamless integration between software and hardware, thus greatly enhancing the security, reliability and efficiency of products. The platform provides superior integration, scalability and self-development, thus meeting the full-scenario requirements of different commercial vehicle segments.

Yueting explained that the technical foundation of “YEA” is based on two basic components – C construction engineering and YOS, where C acts as the intelligent brain of the commercial vehicle. It is composed of a central computing unit, a multifunctional controller and an intelligent cab field controller. YOS driving assistance field controller is the name of the commercial vehicle operating system, which is a self-developed operating system with C architecture.

The company notes that the combination of these two core components facilitates functional consolidation and redistribution, resulting in a 200% increase in computing power and a 100% improvement in control efficiency. YEA ensures complete separation of software and hardware while managing all involved software and hardware through a unified management system.

On the sidelines of the events, Yueting Company organized a press conference for the international media, in the presence of five senior leaders of the company, which discussed the near and long-term future plans and its orientation towards some markets around the world and the most prominent products that are popular with customers.

They said that Yuteng has future plans and visions based on providing high-quality products that are in line with global developments and trends, especially with regard to sustainability and environmental preservation, by focusing on the production of buses and various means of transport that depend on batteries to operate.

In response to a question by The Arab Weekly about cooperation with the State of Qatar and the number of buses that were delivered during the last three years, the sales manager for the Gulf and Middle East region said that the Karwa transportation company is one of the most important customers in the world for the Yueting company, adding that the 2022 World Cup It was an important and pivotal project for the company’s business and a great opportunity to test the fleet of electric buses in a public atmosphere witnessed by the whole world.

He explained that the climatic conditions in the Gulf region and the State of Qatar are of a different nature, especially in the summer, with its rise to record levels. Therefore, the company was keen, through its cooperation with «Karwa», to produce a special version of batteries that depend on cooling, as well as modifying the air conditioning system in buses to help cool batteries, especially In the summer.

He continued, “Our cooperation is important, strategic and vital, as about 900 electric buses of various shapes and sizes have been delivered to Doha over the past three years, and we look forward to increasing them in the future.”

Regarding the company’s plans to move towards the Gulf markets, and is there an intention to establish a factory to assemble buses in the region, he said: “The Gulf region is important to us, and its countries have ambitious plans to expand the use of environmentally friendly means of transport, especially electric buses, and accordingly we seek to cooperate with governments and institutions in these countries and meet their requests in the region.” Rich and has an advanced infrastructure to serve their future vision.

Regarding the diversity of Yuteng brand products, he explained that there are many markets around the world that differ in nature from China, so the company is keen to provide distinguished products with high quality that suit these markets and reflect the development of industries and their suitability for customers.

In turn, the company’s marketing director confirmed that Yuteng’s strategy is based on openness and honesty as part of its ethical commitment to customers, saying: “Honesty is the first step to success. We also have experts who are able to serve customers and provide solutions that serve everyone.”

It is worth noting that Yueting is a Chinese bus and heavy equipment manufacturer established in 1963. Its headquarters is located in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. The company produces about 65,000 buses and minibuses annually, which represents about 40% of the bus production in the Chinese market. And about 13% of Chinese bus and minibus exports to world markets.

Shaybah: An integrated transport system on a world-class level

Mr. Abdullah Al Shaybah, Director of the Purchasing and Supply Department at Mowasalat Company “Karwa”, confirmed that the strategy of relying on electric vehicles in the country’s public transport network is proceeding according to plan, in implementation of the plan prepared by the Ministry of Transportation in cooperation with the concerned authorities, which is part of the ministry’s strategy aimed at providing a transportation system A world-class integrated multimedia provider that provides safe, reliable and environmentally friendly services, in line with achieving the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 represented in social and economic development and environmental sustainability.

Al-Shaybah said in exclusive statements to The Arab Weekly on the sidelines of the conference that the Mowasalat company, Karwa, is also working on a comprehensive plan to convert all taxis and taxis into electric cars in the coming years, as electric cars have been purchased to serve Hamad International Airport. And some vital areas in Doha, pointing out that Karwa places quality and safety at the top of its priorities, and also seeks to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Close cooperation

The Director of the Purchasing and Supply Department at Mowasalat “Karwa” indicated that Yueting is one of the most prominent suppliers of electric buses of various sizes to the State of Qatar, and there is close cooperation with the company, and this was evident during the 2022 World Cup, where the company acquired a large share of the means of transportation during the tournament, which It contributed to supporting Metro Link services, in addition to its use in public transport paths in the city of Doha, as well as its use in Lusail City and Al Khor City to transport the masses.

And he indicated that the electric buses were completely modified in cooperation with “Yuting” to suit the nature of the weather and roads in the State of Qatar, and were equipped with batteries that are the latest and safest in the vehicle industry, which can travel more than 200 kilometers on a single charge, stressing that the electric buses Conforms to the highest safety standards.

Strong infrastructure

Regarding the public transport infrastructure and its suitability for electric buses, Al-Shaiba said that the State of Qatar has 8 main bus stations distributed in major regions of the country and all of them contain electric charging equipment. There is also a Lusail bus depot, which is the largest depot for electric buses in the world, with a capacity of up to 478 buses, as well as the first bus depot in the Middle East that relies on solar energy sources, as it contains about 11,000 solar panels that generate 4 megawatts of energy.

Self-driving buses

Regarding the self-driving buses that were tested in the streets of Doha last year, and is there an intention to launch them in the future as part of “Karwa” services, he said that the Ministry of Transportation is seeking to bring the latest technological systems and international best practices in the field of transportation, with the aim of using smart and carbon-free public transport, but this type Of the buses is still under experiment and the vision is not yet clear about its use in the transportation system in the State of Qatar.

In conclusion, Mr. Abdullah Al Shaybah confirmed that the strategy of the Mowasalat Company «Karwa» is based on providing a high level of public transport services in the State of Qatar in accordance with the highest specifications, technology and international requirements, as well as integration with other public transport means such as the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.