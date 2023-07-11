-Advertisement-
Strengthening partnership with France in transport and communications

By News Desk
His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, met yesterday with Mr. Olivier Bisht, Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Attraction and French Residents Abroad, in the French Republic.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations that bring the two countries together in various fields of transport and communications, and ways to enhance economic partnership in these fields and push it towards broader horizons.
The meeting was attended by HE Mr. Jean-Baptiste Favre, Ambassador of the French Republic to the country, and the delegation accompanying the French Minister.

