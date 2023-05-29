Summer offers with a touch of pearls at Souq Al Wakra Hotel

Souk Al-Wakra Hotel, the distinctive haven for those looking for peace and tranquility away from the noise of the city, overlooking the shores of the Arabian Gulf, revealed a group of coastal summer shows that reflect the history of the city of Al-Wakra and its heritage journey with fishermen and divers and its ancient past in the search for pearls, which is the ideal opportunity to escape From the warm weather and the enjoyment of five-star hotel services.

The rooms and suites of the hotel are distinguished by their classic thatched roofs, which reflect the element of the ancient traditional basketry industry. The rooms are also carefully designed to include colorful decorations that reflect the joyful blue of the sea and the earthy color that symbolizes the sands of the desert, which were inspired by the history of Al-Wakra as a city famous for fishing and diving from order to extract pearls.

Guests will be able to beat the summer heat by enjoying the moderate water temperature in the swimming pool or booking the private pool to enjoy a unique kind of privacy. Guests will also have the opportunity to relax and try multiple options of treatment services in the spa, in separate rooms for men and women, in addition to the steam room. , the unique “Vichy” shower and Jacuzzi, and a variety of luxurious exclusive products that contribute to the treatment of stress and fatigue with absolute effectiveness at competitive prices. For lovers of movement, vitality, and physical activities, guests will be able to use the gym, which is equipped with the latest equipment, to maintain their physical fitness during their stay.

In addition, Souk Al Wakra Hotel offers exceptional experiences for gourmets through 3 outlets, where the “Jerneen” restaurant provides a variety of dishes inspired by Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines throughout the day, in addition to live cooking stations, and on the other hand, it forms a terrace « Markhan Al Arabi is the perfect location to enjoy the sunset from the terrace overlooking the Gulf. Imshout Restaurant also provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy the most delicious flavors and various Asian and Azeri dishes.