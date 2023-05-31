Support countries in need to raise the efficiency of their employees

His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, participated in the Second Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS), which is being held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the South Korean capital, Seoul, in the presence of thirty transport ministers from most of the organization’s member states and many airline officials. . During the opening session of the symposium, His Excellency the Minister of Transport announced the State of Qatar’s contribution to supporting ICAO’s activities in the field of technical training for countries that need to raise the technical competence of their employees, in a way that enhances the plans of the Organization’s Implementation Support Programs (GISS).

The symposium, which was held under the title “Together we work to promote innovation and sustainability in the global aviation community”, discussed the main initiatives of the Organization (ICAO) and its collaborative endeavors in promoting aviation resilience, innovation, sustainable development and operational solutions, which contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals stipulated in the United Nations Plan the United Nations for 2030, and the ICAO “No Country Left Behind” initiative.

In a related context, His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, met with His Excellency Mr. Ricardo de Abrio, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Angola, on the sidelines of their participation in the Second Global Symposium on Implementation Support (GISS), which is being held by ICAO in the South Korean capital. flood.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the areas of transportation and transportation services, in addition to discussing pushing cooperation towards broader horizons in the fields of training and enhancing technical skills in civil aviation.