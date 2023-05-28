Supporting cooperation in trade and investment with Oman

His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, met with His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Saeed bin Salem Masen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Trade and Industry in the Sultanate of Oman, on the sidelines of the work of the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum held in Doha from 23- May 25th.

During the meeting, they reviewed issues of common interest and ways of cooperation between the two countries in the sectors of trade, investment and industry, in addition to shedding light on the experience of the State of Qatar in these fields.

During the meeting, His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the successful economic policies established by the State of Qatar to support the private sector, indicating the incentives, legislation and promising opportunities available in the country aimed at encouraging investors, businessmen and owners of companies to invest in the State of Qatar.