Supporting food security and developing agricultural initiatives

Her Excellency Mrs. Halimah Yacoub, President of the Republic of Singapore, visited Baladna Food Industries Company, as part of Her Excellency’s diplomatic tour to the country. This visit confirms the strong relationship between Qatar and Singapore, which is characterized by a common commitment to vital issues such as food security, sustainability and agricultural development.

Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Managing Director of Baladna, met Her Excellency and toured Baladna’s modern facilities. The tour included Baladna’s factory and its advanced agricultural facilities, accompanied by the company’s senior management team.

Commenting on the visit, Mr. Ramiz Al-Khayyat said: “We are honored to receive His Excellency President Halima Yacoub in our country’s farms, as we look forward to deepening the dialogue between us on how to unite our efforts to support food security, and develop agricultural initiatives in general.”

This visit represents a new development in Baladna’s ongoing strategy to expand its successful model of self-sufficiency in milk and dairy products, and to adopt the foundations of a circular economy and sustainable agriculture, with the aim of supporting food security efforts in other countries, including Algeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and others.