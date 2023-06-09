Tax hosts the students of the Faculty of Law

Yesterday, the General Tax Authority hosted a group of students from the College of Law at Qatar University who presented research projects dealing with the development of direct and indirect taxes. Saud Al-Athba – Head of the Cases and Investigations Department.

Where several axes were discussed, represented in the main objectives of taxes of all kinds as one of the sources of public revenues in the country in light of achieving the vision of Qatar 2030, which aims to diversify sources of income. This is in comparison with the tax systems in force in some other countries and the extent to which they can be used.

The meeting discussed research dissertations submitted by female students, ways to develop direct tax policies in Qatar through a proposal to amend Income Tax Law No. (24) of 2018, and the possibility of granting tax exemptions to entities that follow environmentally friendly policies. In addition to ways to expand the scope of the Selective Tax Law No. (25) of 2018 to include the imposition of an “environmental tax” on products that contribute to climate change.

This meeting with the female students comes in line with the vision and strategy of the General Tax Authority in spreading tax culture among the community, and participating in raising the level of tax awareness among students. Raising awareness about the importance of the tax sector and tax compliance, and building a new generation of educated young pioneers equipped with knowledge, concepts, and skills.