Taylor Greene says Biden ‘must be prosecuted’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene did not mince words regarding what she believes should happen next with President Joe Biden following a secretive meeting at the Capitol on Thursday.

The Georgia Republican said that after viewing a sensitive but unclassified FBI document sought by the House Oversight Committee but which is being withheld by Director Christopher Wray, she is confident that Biden should be “prosecuted.”

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has said that the FD-1023 document, created by the FBI based on a “highly credible” source, indicates Biden’s involvement in a pay-to-play scheme during his tenure as vice president. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller, Greene disclosed the contents of the document that she read at a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).

She mentioned that she and fellow members were prohibited from making copies or taking notes, but she disregarded these restrictions and managed to take “very detailed notes” anyway.

Greene told the Caller that information in the document “implicates Joe Biden in a pay-to-play scheme bribery scheme to get a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma where Hunter Biden sat on the board.”

In addition, she said the FBI informant is “extremely credible” and added that the document “implicates our national security” because it puts Americans “at risk” regarding the war in Ukraine.

“This is an impeachable document. President Biden should be impeached. Secondly, he should be prosecuted. This is unbelievable. It’s a pay-to-play scheme. He took a bribe from a foreign national in a foreign country that paid millions of dollars,” Greene told the outlet. “He needs to be prosecuted for this, and I would argue that he should serve jail time.”

“If we were not politically divided – if we were the United States that used to exist, that is righteous, and just, if we were a just nation, Joe Biden would be impeached. No one could argue with this. Democrat or Republican, I would say no one can argue with it now,” she added.

In April, after reading sensitive documents, she alleged that not only has the Biden family been involved over the years in illicit business deals in Ukraine, Russia, and China, but that there could be some links to a trafficking scheme.

She said that she believes the Biden family benefitted financially from Joe Biden’s various positions of authority over the decades, claiming that the “Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

Although risky business involving Hunter Biden was already revealed prior to the 2020 election, Greene maintains that the House Oversight Committee can uncover links between other family members and financial transactions related to some of the women associated with Hunter.

And given that Biden’s son has struggled with drug addiction and other issues, Greene’s conjecture may not be entirely unfounded, Townhall noted.

Greene and several lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee made their allegations after reviewing thousands of financial records from the Treasury Department.

“Just a complete conglomerate of Lies,” Greene said. “There’s a lot of information the American people deserve to know of the Biden family and the crimes they’ve been involved in. I just saw evidence of human trafficking that involves prostitutes not only from here in the United States but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

“And not only do we have questions about Hunter Biden himself,” Greene said in a video posted to her Twitter account. “But this is going to extend into developing a web of corruption, a web of fake companies that are going to reveal money that came in from many foreign countries and went directly into the personal bank accounts of the Biden family, where they have financially benefited directly from Joe Biden’s seats of power.”