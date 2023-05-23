The agency is committed to investing up to 10 billion pounds sterling in the British economy

His Excellency Mr. Mansour bin Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, confirmed that the signing of the Qatari-British strategic investment partnership enabled the agency to pump many investments in the United Kingdom in line with the mandate of the Qatar Investment Authority to build value for future generations in Qatar, indicating that Recent investments have been made in the areas of financial technology, technology, e-commerce spaces, and other fields.

During his meeting with British Minister of Business and Trade, Kimmy Badnoush, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Qatari-British strategic investment partnership, His Excellency said that through the strategic investment partnership, Qatar is committed to investing up to 10 billion pounds sterling in key sectors of the British economy during the period between 2008 and 2015. 2022 and 2027, adding that the investments reflect the Qatar Investment Authority’s strategic focus on driving innovation and future-focused sectors in the United Kingdom and around the world, which helps create high-skilled jobs and forge new paths for sustainable growth.

He continued, “The Qatar Investment Authority is a long-term investor in the United Kingdom and is committed to supporting the country’s vision to become a global center for science and technology, and we continue to explore new opportunities for investment and partnership in the United Kingdom, financing cutting-edge platforms and ambitious startups that will transform industries from finance and energy to life sciences.”

British Minister for Business and Trade, Her Excellency Kimmy Badnoch, said, “This important achievement demonstrates the joint commitment of the United Kingdom and Qatar to driving growth in key industries of the future, ranging from green technology and life sciences to cybersecurity, and beyond.” Pointing to her country’s aspiration, as one of the best investment destinations in Europe, to work with the Qatar Investment Authority to build on the ambitions of a bilateral partnership over the coming years to create more job opportunities, support business and develop the two countries’ economies in a way that achieves mutual benefit and interest.

Her Excellency affirmed the commitment of the British Ministry of Business and Trade to strengthen its long-term cooperation with the Qatar Investment Authority through joint investment priorities, whether within the framework of the strategic investment partnership or beyond.