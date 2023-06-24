The bank and Visa launch an exclusive campaign for the summer of 2023

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Visa announced the launch of the summer promotion. According to it, holders of Visa debit or credit cards from the bank against their expenses, inside or outside Qatar, have the opportunity to win the grand prize, which is one of 3 BMW iX40 electric cars. This year’s grand prize takes into account the importance of raising awareness of climate change in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

77 winners will be awarded additional cash prizes of 770,000 riyals over a period of 11 weeks.

Through this exclusive campaign, which will run until August 31, the bank seeks to enhance its leading position in the Qatari market, in addition to rewarding Visa card holders from the bank for their purchases during the campaign period. All Visa debit and credit card holders whose transaction value is at least 500 riyals are eligible to win a cash prize of 10,000 riyals.

Every international transaction of 500 riyals represents two chances to enter the draw, while a local transaction using a credit card only of 500 riyals represents one chance to win cash prizes.

Mr. Dr. said. Anand, General Manager, Retail Banking Group, said: “At the bank, we strive to offer exclusive benefits and unique experiences to our loyal Visa cardholders.

He added, “We are excited to cooperate with Visa once again in launching this wonderful offer, which gives our customers the opportunity to win a luxurious BMW iX40 electric car that helps preserve the environment and sustainability.”

Dr. Sudhir Nair, Director of Visa in Qatar, said: “Visa is proud to partner with the bank in this special summer promotion, which underscores our commitment to providing rewards and exceptional experiences to our cardholders. We are pleased to offer QIB Visa cardholders the opportunity to win valuable prizes and make summer shopping an unforgettable experience.”