The Bank cooperates with GORD to promote sustainability and reduce the effects of climate change

Qatar Islamic Bank “Al Masraf” signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf Organization for Research and Development “GORD” to promote sustainable projects and contribute to reducing the effects of climate change through environmentally friendly products and services.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr. Tariq Fawzy, General Manager of the Corporate Banking Group at the bank, and Dr. Youssef bin Mohammed Al Horr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD).

This agreement lays the foundation for the bank to invest in the field of green and sustainable real estate financing, in addition to providing innovative products and services. The pace of progress in green buildings approved by the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

This cooperation represents an important step in the bank’s proactive approach towards promoting sustainable practices and environmentally friendly initiatives in the real estate sector.

In this context, Mr. Tariq Fawzi, General Manager of the Corporate Banking Group at the bank, stressed the importance of cooperation with the Gulf Organization for Research and Development in this initiative.. He said: “Through our joint efforts, we seek to contribute effectively to sustainable development and face the challenges posed by change As part of our focus on environmental, social and corporate governance practices, our strategy emphasizes enhancing sustainability in our financing activities, continuing to support local communities, and implementing initiatives that reduce our impact on the environment. This partnership is also in line with our commitment to providing innovative and responsible banking solutions to our customers.”

For his part, Dr. Youssef bin Mohammed Al-Horr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, pointed to the possibility of creating a sustainable circular economy, where sustainable development and economic prosperity go hand in hand, by integrating environmental considerations into the financial sector.

He said, “Green buildings reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, and also work to improve the quality of life of residents,” adding: “We will work with Qatar Islamic Bank to provide a sustainable future, aimed at strengthening collective efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in Qatar, and reduce the phenomenon of global climate change”.