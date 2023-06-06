The bank provides facilities to customers.. Starting subscription in the initial public offering of “Meeza”

MEEZA announced the official start of the initial public offering of its shares by individual and corporate Qatari investors today, Tuesday, and the subscription period will extend until June 19, allowing investors interested in investing in shares to apply for subscription and join the journey of strong and stable growth of the company.

According to the prospectus, the initial public offering of MEEZA consists of 324,490,000 fully paid ordinary shares, with an offer price of 2.17 riyals per share, which includes a nominal value of 1.00 riyals per share, a premium of 1.16 riyals, and offering and listing fees of 0.01 riyals per share. Arrow.

Subscription to the shares will be available to all Qatari investors, both individuals and companies, in accordance with the rules of the Qatar Stock Exchange and the offering rules issued by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the Meeza Articles of Association.

In order to subscribe to shares, investors must submit the subscription application to any of the subscription receiving banks mentioned on the MEEZA website, in addition to the Qatari ID card for individual investors or the commercial registration number for corporate investors and the bank account number, along with the full payment of the amount that the investor wishes to pay Use it to subscribe to the Offer Shares.

Qatar National Bank is the main underwriting bank, while there are a number of other banks receiving subscription requests, namely Al Ahli Bank, Arab Bank Group, Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Qatar International Islamic Bank.

For its part, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced its participation in the MEEZA subscription, and to facilitate the subscription process, the bank updated its mobile application, to give customers the opportunity to participate electronically in any subscription. The electronic subscription process allows pre-registered customers to participate in the subscription process on their own behalf, and on behalf of their children under the age of 18, within a few minutes, without the hassle or need for any paperwork, or visiting a bank branch. Unregistered customers can easily register via the bank’s mobile app.

Customers can also participate in the subscription by visiting one of the bank’s branches dedicated to subscription and spread throughout the country, with centers dedicated to women and clients of excellence, in addition to a special branch for companies and small and medium enterprises.

The bank’s participating branches in the subscription include: Salwa Road branch, Al Gharrafa (Q-Mall), Al Khor, Al Sadd, Al Wakra, and the corporate branch on Grand Hamad Street.

Qatari customers of the bank wishing to visit the branch to participate in the subscription must fill out the subscription application form and present a valid Qatari identity card of the applicant with a true copy. In the event that the application is submitted on behalf of a minor, the applicant must provide the original birth certificate or passport of the minor, the applicant’s Qatari identity card, and a document proving that the applicant is the parent or legal guardian of the minor with a true copy.