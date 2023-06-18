The Bank receives the Best Islamic Bank Award

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced that it has won the “Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East” award for the second year in a row from “The Banker” magazine, which is affiliated with the International Financial Times Group. This award comes in recognition of the bank’s business growth and innovative developments in the field of digital banking, its focus on financial inclusion and knowledge, and its outstanding achievements in developing its sustainability strategy.

The bank is at the forefront of Islamic banking in Qatar, as it is the largest Islamic bank in the country, and the fifth largest Sharia-compliant bank in the region in terms of assets.

The award is testament to the bank’s continued commitment to innovation and Sharia-compliant services, and its track record in delivering innovative products including Qatar’s first digital credit card. The bank, the pioneer of digital banking in Qatar, also provided the service of opening an account for minors immediately through the mobile application.

This prestigious award, presented annually by The Banker magazine, underscores the bank’s commitment to excellence, innovation and continued provision of Sharia-compliant banking solutions. The bank’s commitment to providing exceptional financial services to its clients, coupled with strong growth strategies, has led to the establishment of its position as a leading institution in the Islamic banking sector.

Throughout 2022, the bank remained committed to promoting environmental, social and governance principles. The bank has directed its efforts on a number of new initiatives that are included in the annual sustainability report.

Mr. Basil Jamal, Group Chief Executive Officer of QIB, said: “Receiving the ‘Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East’ award for the second year in a row from The Banker magazine is testament to our strategic vision and customer-focused approach.

This recognition is the best proof of the success of our strategic vision and customer-focused approach, as well as our efforts to contribute to the development of the banking sector in Qatar and the region.

He added: «The bank is committed to the provisions of Islamic Sharia in all its operations while driving sustainable growth and contributing to the development of the regional economy. This award demonstrates our constant commitment to exceeding customer expectations and working to meet their various needs.”

The bank won this prestigious award after great competition, which highlights its ability to adapt to the changing needs of customers, and its continuous commitment to providing innovative financial solutions, which is reflected through a wide range of Islamic banking products and services, in addition to its excellence and maintaining its leading position in the banking sector. .