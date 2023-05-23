The bank wins 4 awards from “The Asset”

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) won four new awards this year as part of the 2023 Digital Awards Ceremony organized by “The Asset” magazine, which reinforces the bank’s leading position in the field of digital banking. The bank won four awards that reflect its excellence in providing integrated digital services: “Best Digital Bank in Qatar”, “Best Retail Banking Experience via Mobile Application”, “Best Internet Banking Experience” and “Best Mobile Banking Application”.

These awards come in recognition of the bank’s exceptional achievements in digital transformation, the unique customer experience it provides through its advanced digital channels, as well as its innovative products and services. Over the past years, the bank has intensified its investments in digital innovation, with the aim of enhancing and facilitating the banking experience for its customers.

The Bank won the “Best Digital Bank of the Year” award, an honor that confirms its commitment to utilizing the latest technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This award comes in appreciation of the comprehensive digital strategy adopted by the bank, and the bank was honored for its excellence in specific areas of digital banking services. The bank won the “Best Retail Banking Experience via Mobile App” award.

The bank was also awarded the “Best Internet Banking Experience” award, for the ease of dealing through the bank’s online digital platform for individuals and companies. Finally, the bank won the “Best Mobile Banking Application” award due to its practical excellence and user-friendly interface. The bank offers two different applications to its customers.