The Central Bank issues bills and sukuk worth 5 billion riyals

Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuk during the month of June 2023, with a value of 5 billion riyals. The total bids amounted to 14.4 billion riyals. The value, maturity periods and return on the issued bills and sukuk varied from one week to 9 months.

Treasury bills are one of the government debt instruments, and they are issued to its bearer for terms ranging from 3 months to a year. “Treasury bills” are characterized as low-risk financial instruments, meaning that they are easy to dispose of without the bearer experiencing any capital losses, because the permission is usually sold at a discount, i.e. at a lower price. of its nominal value, and upon the maturity date, the government is obligated to pay the nominal value of the permission, which is a tool of monetary policy to manage domestic liquidity.

Sukuk is one of the important government debt tools used by the government to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects. Also, sukuk is considered a tool of monetary policy, and these sukuk are investment tools with less risk. Its issuance period ranges from medium to long term.

As for bonds, it is considered one of the important government debt tools that the government uses to provide the necessary liquidity to finance its projects.

On the other hand, and as a continuation of the efforts made by the Qatar Central Bank to promote the financial technology sector, Payways (Dipsy) was granted a license to provide digital payment services, bringing the number of companies under the supervision and control of the bank in the financial technology sector to 9 companies.