The Chamber is looking for cooperation with the German Association of Companies

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, received on Thursday a German delegation headed by Mr. Markus Werger, Executive Director of the German Federal Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (BVMW).

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidly and Ms. Ibtihaj Al-Ahmadani, members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was also attended by Nizar Maarouf, the regional director of the QBA in the State of Qatar and the GCC region, in addition to a number of Qatari and German business owners.

The meeting discussed aspects of enhancing and developing trade and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in developing small and medium enterprises and transferring German technology to the Qatari market, in addition to reviewing investment opportunities available in both countries.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, praised the cooperation relations between Qatar and Germany in all fields, noting the Qatar Chamber’s welcome and encouragement of cooperation between the Qatari and German private sectors, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector.

In turn, Mr. Marcus Werger said that the aim of visiting the Qatar Chamber is to inform the Qatari side of the Association and the opportunities it provides for cooperation between business owners from the two countries, explaining that the Association aims to transfer German technology to small and medium-sized companies in Qatar and provide an opportunity to make Qatar a commercial center for German products. which can be exported to Europe.

Yerger said that the association includes more than one million members and small and medium-sized family businesses, in which half of the German workforce works, and includes all economic sectors from industry, agriculture, trade, technology, oil and gas, and food processing, and has more than 340 local branches and 80 representative offices in many countries.

He pointed out that the association chose Qatar to host a representative office of the association in the State of Qatar, to be the first of its kind in the GCC region, which was inaugurated in Doha a few days ago.