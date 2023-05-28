The Chamber is looking to strengthen cooperation with the Turkish “Musiad”.

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-President of the Qatar Chamber, received Mr. Osman Nuri Onoguran, Chairman of the Diplomatic Relations Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen “Musiad”.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and activate joint cooperation, especially in the events and conferences organized by the Qatar Chamber and the MOSIAD Association, which opens the door towards strengthening cooperation relations between Qatari and Turkish businessmen.

The meeting also discussed trade and investment cooperation and investment opportunities. Bin Towar stressed the depth of relations between Qatar and Turkey, and bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially commercial and economic, pointing to the growth of trade exchange between the two countries by 17% during the past year, which amounted to about 8.1 billion riyals compared to 6.9 billion riyals in 2021. He said that Turkey is an attractive investment destination, as there is a great desire among Qatari businessmen to invest in Turkey and to establish business alliances with their Turkish counterparts.

On the other hand, the Qatar Chamber discussed bilateral cooperation with the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Republic of Uzbekistan, during a meeting between Mr. Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri, Assistant Director General for Government Relations and Committees Affairs in the Chamber, with Mr. Murad Mirzayev Rinatovic, Director of the Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency. The meeting dealt with discussing economic and trade cooperation relations between the two countries, reviewing the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, in addition to discussing the most important sectors that provide investment opportunities and partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts from Uzbekistan.

For his part, Al Mansouri praised the relations between the two countries, noting the importance of developing trade exchange between them through increasing cooperation between the private sector and increasing the volume of mutual investments.

Al-Mansoori pointed out the possibility of arranging to hold a Qatari-Uzbek business forum that brings together business owners from the two countries to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and the most important sectors available for investment.

Mr. Murad Mirzayev said that his country welcomes Qatari investors in all sectors, especially agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, gas, textiles and food processing.